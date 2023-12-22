Indian LLMs going to be crucial: SAP

Uma Kannan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: India has now become a significant part in the world of Large Language Models (LLMs). Companies are now focusing on the country-specific LLMs, and German technology major SAP senior executives stressed on how they embed Artificial Intelligence in its applications and business.

Talking about LLMs, Punit Renjen, deputy chairperson of the supervisory board, SAP, said data and the way consumers behave is intrinsic in language models.

From a SAP perspective, India is incredibly important not only from a standpoint of a marketplace but also where we attract and retain top talent to develop cutting-edge innovation for the rest of the world. Cutting-edge technologies such as Joule are being developed from India, he said.

He added that 1.4 billion people live in India, and that Indian data and Indian LLMs are going to be absolutely critical. In September, SAP launched Joule, which is a natural language and generative AI copilot. Joule has been embedded into SAP applications and also into SAP Business Technology Platform.

