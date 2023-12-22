Home Xplore

Indian LLMs going to be crucial: SAP

Companies are now focusing on the country-specific Large Language Models, and German technology major SAP senior executives stressed on how they embed AI in its applications and business.

Published: 22nd December 2023 12:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2023 12:01 PM   |  A+A-

Large Language Models , LLMs
By Uma Kannan
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  India has now become a significant part in the world of Large Language Models (LLMs). Companies are now focusing on the country-specific LLMs, and German technology major SAP senior executives stressed on how they embed Artificial Intelligence in its applications and business.

Talking about LLMs, Punit Renjen, deputy chairperson of the supervisory board, SAP, said data and the way consumers behave is intrinsic in language models.

From a SAP perspective, India is incredibly important not only from a standpoint of a marketplace but also where we attract and retain top talent to develop cutting-edge innovation for the rest of the world. Cutting-edge technologies such as Joule are being developed from India, he said.

He added that 1.4 billion people live in India, and that Indian data and Indian LLMs are going to be absolutely critical. In September, SAP launched Joule, which is a natural language and generative AI copilot. Joule has been embedded into SAP applications and also into SAP Business Technology Platform.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Large Language Models LLMs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp