No more waiting, GPS-based toll pay on the way?

Hrithik Kiran Bagade By

Express News Service

Recently, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said the Centre will introduce GPS-based toll collection systems by March next year across the country, to replace existing highway toll plazas.

The move is aimed at reducing traffic congestion on the motorways while charging motorists for the exact distance travelled by them.

India is already on the path to revolutionise seamless highway travel, by introducing FASTags some years ago, which brought down the average waiting time for vehicles at toll plazas from the earlier 8 minutes to 47 seconds at present. While the GPS-based toll is a novel initiative in India, it has already been implemented in several countries including Germany and Singapore. With this move, the government is likely to remove all the toll plazas and enable only GPS-based systems in due course.

With its push for digitalisation, the new system as envisaged by the government is expected to disrupt highway travel in many ways, including eliminating any waiting time.

Smooth drive

There is an all-round convergence of tech working in tandem to ensure a glitch-free, smooth ride for motorists and passengers on the highway. Essentially, a GPS-based toll collection system works based on GPS-based imaging and through the use of GPRS (General Packet Radio Service).

All the vehicles released post-2019 contain an inbuilt vehicle-tracking system through GPS (Global Positioning System), which guides several systems, including navigation on board. For others, it is expected that they are asked to install a system into their vehicles for the purpose.

The GPS coordinates of the vehicle will be tracked using technology, based on which charges will be deducted. The toll fees will be automatically deducted when a travelling vehicle reaches near a collection point.

It is reported that the government is planning to achieve this through a micro-controller with 3G and GPS connectivity. The government can acquire GPS coordinates of moving vehicles and constantly track them. Hence, the routes on which those vehicles are travelling can be known, and tolls charged in real-time. Also, the authorities can keep a check on the toll gates the vehicles are passing through and accordingly estimate the toll tax.

It must be noted that at present, one toll gate exists at the end of a single stretch of toll road, or one project (the section of toll road under a particular contractor for construction and maintenance).

The distance between two toll gates is usually 60 km, with the National Highway Authority of India charging fixed toll rates for different types of vehicles. Based on the distance travelled, the rates also differ.

There are several advantages to a GPS-based toll collection system. First, it will completely make waiting in queues for toll payment a thing of the past, by making toll plazas redundant. Payments can be made at once online. Second, it will make highways safer, and management of traffic and accident prevention more efficient. It will also ensure the security of vehicles against thefts and attacks since the latter can be regularly tracked based on their GPS. Experts suggest that this system may eventually replace FASTag too.

However, there are privacy concerns that need to be addressed, and it would take a few years for the system to be fully implemented in India.

