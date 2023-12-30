It was a rollercoaster year for Tamil Nadu

S V Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

2023 has been a rollercoaster year for Tamil Nadu. It had its fair share of ups and downs when it came to environment protection and wildlife conservation. While the M K Stalin-led state government rolled out several landmark projects like the Nilgiri Tahr project, some of which were selected by the Union government for showcasing during the recently concluded United Nations Climate Change summit (COP28) in Dubai, Tamil Nadu also witnessed a once-in-a- lifetime weather events causing severe flooding and loss of lives.

Elephant deaths

In the first quarter, a series of unnatural deaths of elephants, especially due to electrocution, made headlines. From February to April alone, 19 elephants were killed due to unnatural causes. This forced the state to launch a crackdown on illegal energisers. In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Tamil Nadu government notified the Power Fences (Registration and Regulation) Rules, 2023 to protect the wildlife, especially elephants, from getting electrocuted.

Kaliveli protected

TNIE was part of the efforts to save the Kaliveli backwaters. From 2021, a series of articles were published on how the proposed twin fishing harbours in Kaliveli estuary would compromise the entire ecosystem. In August this year, the National Green Tribunal finally kept the environment clearance granted to the project of the fisheries department in abeyance. The site chosen was unsuitable for such a large project. The site is an Olive Ridley turtle nesting place and the Yedayanthittu estuarine water is rich in seagrass beds. All these ecological signatures qualify the area as CRZ-1A, where construction of harbours is prohibited, according to the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) Notification, 2019.

Unprecedented flooding

This northeast monsoon will go down in history as one of weird and overpowering seasons with two back-toback extreme weather events that caused extensive flooding and loss of lives. First it was cyclone Michaung that dumped close to 45 cm in two days drowning Chennai and then a once-in-hundred-years event shocked people of Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli. Kayalpattinam in Thoothukudi alone recorded 93 cm of rainfall in 24 hours. The state suffered thousands of crores of rupees in damages and many lives were also lost.

Oil spill

With floods came the oil leak in North Chennai. Several localities in Manali and Ennore regions witnessed thick black oil gushing into their residences along with the flood waters. The state blamed the Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited for the oil spill and the company has paid more than Rs 7 crore as compensation. The Ennore creek and Buckingham canal still has traces of oil, especially in the mangrove areas. The unfortunate scenes of spot-billed pelicans drenched in oil were also well documented.

Gas leak

People of Ennore had to endure another disaster in the form of an ammonia gas leak from an underwater supply pipeline belonging to the Coromandel International in the last week of December. The leak landed dozens in hospital, who are still under observation.

