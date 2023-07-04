Prevention is best defense against dengue

Renuka Kalpana By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Dengue is a viral infection primarily transmitted by the Aedes aegypti mosquitoes which thrive in warm and humid environments. During the monsoon, as water accumulates in places such as uncovered containers, flower pots, discarded tires and blocked drains, they become breeding grounds for mosquitoes. The larvae can survive even in a small quantity of water, allowing the mosquito population to increase rapidly.

According to a recent study published in the Journal PLoS Pathogens, researchers from the Indian Institute of Science found out that the dengue virus has evolved to become more severe in India and predicted that the dengue outbreak to also be severe this year.

“In the 18 years of my experience, I have observed that the virus has been evolving. The severity of dengue has increased by 5% in the last two years. It is a sign that we need to be more alert on preventive aspects of the disease,” said Dr Karuna Madapu, a paediatrician at EVK EMRI Hospital in Secunderabad. After requesting for six years, Dr Madapu, in 2019, filed a PIL against the Telangana government to start a prevention and awareness campaign.

Community involvement and awareness play crucial roles in mosquito control. “Public education is very important in prevention which is usually ignored. Even among educated people, awareness about dengue and their role in its prevention is lacking,” Madapu said.

Points to ponder

1. Even small amount of water accumulated in places like uncovered containers, flower pots, discarded tires, blocked drains can turn breeding grounds for mosquitoes

2. Use mosquito nets and screens while sleeping, especially if you don't have window screens or air conditioner

3. Avoid using insecticides, mosquito coils or vaporisers to kill mosquitoes in closed spaces as they may cause severe lung allergies

4. Wear long-sleeve shirts, pants, socks and shoes to minimize exposure to mosquito bites



HYDERABAD: Dengue is a viral infection primarily transmitted by the Aedes aegypti mosquitoes which thrive in warm and humid environments. During the monsoon, as water accumulates in places such as uncovered containers, flower pots, discarded tires and blocked drains, they become breeding grounds for mosquitoes. The larvae can survive even in a small quantity of water, allowing the mosquito population to increase rapidly. According to a recent study published in the Journal PLoS Pathogens, researchers from the Indian Institute of Science found out that the dengue virus has evolved to become more severe in India and predicted that the dengue outbreak to also be severe this year. “In the 18 years of my experience, I have observed that the virus has been evolving. The severity of dengue has increased by 5% in the last two years. It is a sign that we need to be more alert on preventive aspects of the disease,” said Dr Karuna Madapu, a paediatrician at EVK EMRI Hospital in Secunderabad. After requesting for six years, Dr Madapu, in 2019, filed a PIL against the Telangana government to start a prevention and awareness campaign.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Community involvement and awareness play crucial roles in mosquito control. “Public education is very important in prevention which is usually ignored. Even among educated people, awareness about dengue and their role in its prevention is lacking,” Madapu said. Points to ponder 1. Even small amount of water accumulated in places like uncovered containers, flower pots, discarded tires, blocked drains can turn breeding grounds for mosquitoes 2. Use mosquito nets and screens while sleeping, especially if you don't have window screens or air conditioner 3. Avoid using insecticides, mosquito coils or vaporisers to kill mosquitoes in closed spaces as they may cause severe lung allergies 4. Wear long-sleeve shirts, pants, socks and shoes to minimize exposure to mosquito bites