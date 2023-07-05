Home Xplore

Plant'-ing the idea of life: Sir Jagadish Chandra Bose

Sir Jagadish Chandra Bose sowed the seeds of the hypothesis and later proved it through his profound research, allowing us to preserve greenery by considering them lung spaces.

Published: 05th July 2023 01:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2023 01:26 PM   |  A+A-

Sir Jagadish Chandra Bose. (Photo | Wikipedia)

Sir Jagadish Chandra Bose. (Photo | Wikipedia)

By Rohit Bose
Express News Service

More than two centuries ago, if someone had claimed that plants have life, it would have been considered outrageous and triggered tittering in scientific circles. But Sir Jagadish Chandra Bose sowed the seeds of the hypothesis and later proved it through his profound research, allowing us to preserve greenery by considering them lung spaces. A year after the Indian Mutiny of 1857, Bose was born on November 30 in Munshiganj, Bengal Presidency (now in Bangladesh).

His father, a civil servant, sent him to a Bengali-medium school as he believed his son should soak in the native language when the formative factors were at play. Bose, a close friend of Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore, looked back to those days at a conference in Bikrampur in 1915: “I listened spellbound to their (schoolmates’) stories of birds, animals, and aquatic creatures. Perhaps, these stories created a keen interest in investigating the workings of nature.”

Oblivious of his destiny, he wanted to be a civil servant like his father after passing out from the University of Calcutta in 1879 with a BA. Dissuaded by his father, Bose studied natural science in Christ’s College, Cambridge, and received a BA in 1884. Plants are ubiquitous, unresponsive, and almost inconspicuous in their movement.

For his investigation, which began in 1899, into the response of inorganic matter, he required special apparatus. To study heliotropic movement of plants (movement to a source of light), he invented a torsional recorder, with which he could record the ultramicroscopic movement of plants, and “the secret of plant life was thus for the first time revealed by the autographs of the plant itself”, Bose said in his inaugural address of the Bose Institute in then Calcutta in 1917.

The Los Angeles Examiner announced his work: Plants can feel, says Dr Bose, suffer sleep and get excited. He also invented the crescograph to instantly capture the growth of plants and their variations under different treatments, catapulting practical agriculture into the realm of modifying the growth rate rather than months of experiments and being uncertain if the results were vitiated by unknown changes.

A student of Lord Rayleigh, who explained why the sky is blue (Rayleigh scattering), at Cambridge, Bose created radio waves, as short as 5mm, better known as microwaves, conducting his research in a 20 sq ft room at Presidency College, Kolkata (now Presidency University). In 1895, he was the first to demonstrate the wireless transmission and reception of electromagnetic waves that had a frequency of 60Hz and travelled over 23m.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagadish Chandra Bose Bengal Presidency
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp