For the love of Goa!

Surbhi Shah By

Express News Service

A little unconventional it might be, but an annual trip to Goa is best enjoyed during the monsoon owing to the tranquillity of the state during the off-season. And if you are looking forward to a luxurious staycation, there are two lush properties — Acacia By The River villa and Acacia Morjim resort — and we check them out for you.

Our trip started with landing at the state’s new Manohar International Airport in Mopa. Making our way through the almost-deserted roads of North Goa, we reached our first destination, Acacia By The River. Located around three kilometres from the Candolim beach, this palatial villa sits on the banks of the Saipem River. With its manicured lawns, Indo-Portuguese interiors, and a private pool overlooking the river, the villa resonates nothing but the sound of a relaxed and luxurious vacation. As we take in the modest-looking villa from outside, we are greeted by the on-call manager, caretaker, and a private chef! Yes, we have our very own chef. Even though the services are chargeable and advance notice is required to avail of this service, it’s worth it. From continental to Indian, from pasta to paneer makhani, the chef can whip up a delicious plate at any time of the day.

After losing count of the number of doors and backdoors this villa has, we went straight to our room to unwind and start our long day of… doing nothing, apart from trying to connect our devices to the complimentary Wi-Fi. The two ensuite bedrooms are separated from the master bedroom by an enormous high-ceilinged living area, which had sofas bigger than our single beds and floor-length windows that open up to the private swimming pool. We, of course, chose the master bedroom, which was a floor above the chandelier-lined dining area.

Capacious with its slim balcony, we could see the sunrise lying on our bed, as a boat full of tourists was passing by the Saipem River and with that, our day at the Acacia By The River ended as we moved up north to Morjim, where we explored another lush resort, but this time it was facing the sea.

Sun, sand and sea

On our way to the next destination, we made a pit stop at The Acacia Hotel & Spa in Candolim. What vacation is complete without a soulful spa session anyway? This property by Acacia is a commercial hotel located in the prime tourist area of Candolim, in contrast to its other two properties, Acacia By The River and The Acacia Morjim.

Located on a cliff with an astounding view of the setting sun and the dancing waves of the Arabian Sea, The Acacia Morjim not only retained the calmness of the villa but also acted as a catalyst for us to get into the Goa mode and finally make efforts to go outside.

The resort has 32 cottages, an infinity pool with a jacuzzi and a multi-cuisine restaurant named Toast. Even though there’s an in-house dining option, we recommend walking towards the beach and exploring more vibrant restaurants with varied food options lining up the coast. And you can shop for some pretty beach dresses on your walk back!

After our walk and delicious Goan dinner, we came back to the resort to relax again, taking advantage of the infinity pool and clear skies, we sat stargazing with a drink in our hands, legs dipped in the cool moon-lit water, wondering about this peaceful side of Goa

