Qatar turns hot destination for MICE event

Surbhi Shah By

Express News Service

Qatar, the enchanting country situated in the Arabian Peninsula, is now emerging as a leading destination for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE). Boasting a rich cultural heritage that blends with modernity, the country also has world-class facilities and state-of-the-art infrastructure. Thus, it is increasingly becoming the preferred destination for events and holidays and beckons event organisers to explore its landscape.

The nation has numerous museums, galleries and cultural centres. MICE attendees can explore the Souq Waqif to get to know the nation’s past, meanwhile, the Katara Cultural Village is a captivating venue for exhibitions and conferences as it houses open-air spaces and an amphitheatre.

Add to that unparalleled global connectivity, the strategically located Hamad International Airport serves as a gateway to Qatar, and the nation’s numerous adventure-oriented activities such as desert safaris, water sports, dhow cruises, culture tours and more, Qatar caters to every discerning need of MICE travellers.

But, at the heart of Qatar’s MICE offerings lies Doha, a metropolis that comprises architectural marvels, luxurious hotels, convention centres and more. Some of the main attractions in the city include the Museum of Islamic Art, Doha Corniche, Qatar National Convention Centre, among many others.

What’s more, the nation is right at the top of the rankings when it comes to being among the safest countries in the world, which is a notable aspect organisers look for, while Qatar’s stringent health and safety protocols and its solid healthcare infrastructure are an added bonus.

Qatar has become a key MICE attraction for the burgeoning Indian traveller market. Even India’s leading automobile manufacturer Maruti Suzuki recently organised its annual dealer conference in Qatar while hosting 1,200 dealers and their families.

As Qatar continues to invest in its MICE sector and leverage its strategic advantages, event organisers can explore the Arab nation’s exquisite destinations, where luxury and innovation converge to create an unforgettable experience for participants.

Qatar, the enchanting country situated in the Arabian Peninsula, is now emerging as a leading destination for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE). Boasting a rich cultural heritage that blends with modernity, the country also has world-class facilities and state-of-the-art infrastructure. Thus, it is increasingly becoming the preferred destination for events and holidays and beckons event organisers to explore its landscape. The nation has numerous museums, galleries and cultural centres. MICE attendees can explore the Souq Waqif to get to know the nation’s past, meanwhile, the Katara Cultural Village is a captivating venue for exhibitions and conferences as it houses open-air spaces and an amphitheatre. Add to that unparalleled global connectivity, the strategically located Hamad International Airport serves as a gateway to Qatar, and the nation’s numerous adventure-oriented activities such as desert safaris, water sports, dhow cruises, culture tours and more, Qatar caters to every discerning need of MICE travellers.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); But, at the heart of Qatar’s MICE offerings lies Doha, a metropolis that comprises architectural marvels, luxurious hotels, convention centres and more. Some of the main attractions in the city include the Museum of Islamic Art, Doha Corniche, Qatar National Convention Centre, among many others. What’s more, the nation is right at the top of the rankings when it comes to being among the safest countries in the world, which is a notable aspect organisers look for, while Qatar’s stringent health and safety protocols and its solid healthcare infrastructure are an added bonus. Qatar has become a key MICE attraction for the burgeoning Indian traveller market. Even India’s leading automobile manufacturer Maruti Suzuki recently organised its annual dealer conference in Qatar while hosting 1,200 dealers and their families. As Qatar continues to invest in its MICE sector and leverage its strategic advantages, event organisers can explore the Arab nation’s exquisite destinations, where luxury and innovation converge to create an unforgettable experience for participants.