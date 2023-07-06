Home Xplore

Qatar turns hot destination for MICE event

Qatar has become a key MICE attraction for the burgeoning Indian traveller market. The nation has numerous museums, galleries and cultural centres.

Published: 06th July 2023 01:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2023 01:42 PM   |  A+A-

Qatar’s rich cultural heritage blends with modernity and its world-class facilities and state-of-the-art infrastructure has made it the preferred destination for events and holidays. (File Photo)

Qatar’s rich cultural heritage blends with modernity and its world-class facilities and state-of-the-art infrastructure has made it the preferred destination for events and holidays. (File Photo)

By Surbhi Shah
Express News Service

Qatar, the enchanting country situated in the Arabian Peninsula, is now emerging as a leading destination for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE). Boasting a rich cultural heritage that blends with modernity, the country also has world-class facilities and state-of-the-art infrastructure. Thus, it is increasingly becoming the preferred destination for events and holidays and beckons event organisers to explore its landscape.

The nation has numerous museums, galleries and cultural centres. MICE attendees can explore the Souq Waqif to get to know the nation’s past, meanwhile, the Katara Cultural Village is a captivating venue for exhibitions and conferences as it houses open-air spaces and an amphitheatre.

Add to that unparalleled global connectivity, the strategically located Hamad International Airport serves as a gateway to Qatar, and the nation’s numerous adventure-oriented activities such as desert safaris, water sports, dhow cruises, culture tours and more, Qatar caters to every discerning need of MICE travellers.

But, at the heart of Qatar’s MICE offerings lies Doha, a metropolis that comprises architectural marvels, luxurious hotels, convention centres and more. Some of the main attractions in the city include the Museum of Islamic Art, Doha Corniche, Qatar National Convention Centre, among many others.

What’s more, the nation is right at the top of the rankings when it comes to being among the safest countries in the world, which is a notable aspect organisers look for, while Qatar’s stringent health and safety protocols and its solid healthcare infrastructure are an added bonus.

Qatar has become a key MICE attraction for the burgeoning Indian traveller market. Even India’s leading automobile manufacturer Maruti Suzuki recently organised its annual dealer conference in Qatar while hosting 1,200 dealers and their families.

As Qatar continues to invest in its MICE sector and leverage its strategic advantages, event organisers can explore the Arab nation’s exquisite destinations, where luxury and innovation converge to create an unforgettable experience for participants.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Qatar mice
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp