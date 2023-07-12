Home Xplore

The device that beeps ‘It’s time to change’

Today , the possession of fitness trackers represents the quest to conquer the pinnacle of good health.

Published: 12th July 2023 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2023 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Health, fitness, food, healthy, wellness, veggies, weight loss

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Hrithik Kiran Bagade
Express News Service

Today, the possession of fitness trackers represents the quest to conquer the pinnacle of good health. When watches on the wrist tell the time, fitness trackers that have come to replace watches for some people tell it’s time to do something about one’s well-being. The humdrum of 24/7 work hours, coupled with erratic sleeping habits and resulting eating disorders, have brought a sea wave of change in people, especially millennials. Accordingly, a fitness tracker has emerged as an essential lifestyle tool, constantly monitoring and motivating them towards better health.

What is a fitness tracker?
A fitness tracker is a wearable device, usually worn on the wrist, that records daily physical activities, together with other data points such as calorie count, heart rate, sleep patterns, and hydration levels. Fitness trackers come in many forms, including bands, smartwatches, or pager-sized gizmos to keep in the pocket.

How does it work?
To set up a fitness tracker, the user must first key in physiological details, including weight, height, date of birth, and gender, to estimate the personal basal metabolic rate (BMR), once its special sensors come in contact with the body. The tracker is also synced with an app, through which data can be reviewed, fitness goals can be set, and daily physical activity tracked.

How many steps are you walking?
Every fitness tracker contains a 3-axis accelerometer that tracks movement. More advanced devices also have a gyroscope to measure the orientation and rotation of the object. Accelerometers record step counts, whose data is stored on the tracker and transferred to the app. Software analyses movement through an algorithm, including walking, running, or standing still.

Are you eating well?
Once the BMR is measured, the data collected by the accelerometer will also calculate the calories burned.
Some trackers allow the user to enter diet and exercise updates. Meanwhile, an LED on the back of the tracker measures pulse, through a process called ‘photoplethysmography’ (PPG). During PPG, the blood absorbs the green optical light. The higher the blood volume level, the more light gets absorbed. Trackers keep tabs on water intake too.

Are you sleeping well?
Fitness trackers record sleep patterns. Even here, the accelerometer and gyroscope track movements, along with long spells of inactivity, which are ascertained as sleep.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fitness tracker Health Sleeping habit
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp