The device that beeps ‘It’s time to change’

Today, the possession of fitness trackers represents the quest to conquer the pinnacle of good health. When watches on the wrist tell the time, fitness trackers that have come to replace watches for some people tell it’s time to do something about one’s well-being. The humdrum of 24/7 work hours, coupled with erratic sleeping habits and resulting eating disorders, have brought a sea wave of change in people, especially millennials. Accordingly, a fitness tracker has emerged as an essential lifestyle tool, constantly monitoring and motivating them towards better health.

What is a fitness tracker?

A fitness tracker is a wearable device, usually worn on the wrist, that records daily physical activities, together with other data points such as calorie count, heart rate, sleep patterns, and hydration levels. Fitness trackers come in many forms, including bands, smartwatches, or pager-sized gizmos to keep in the pocket.

How does it work?

To set up a fitness tracker, the user must first key in physiological details, including weight, height, date of birth, and gender, to estimate the personal basal metabolic rate (BMR), once its special sensors come in contact with the body. The tracker is also synced with an app, through which data can be reviewed, fitness goals can be set, and daily physical activity tracked.

How many steps are you walking?

Every fitness tracker contains a 3-axis accelerometer that tracks movement. More advanced devices also have a gyroscope to measure the orientation and rotation of the object. Accelerometers record step counts, whose data is stored on the tracker and transferred to the app. Software analyses movement through an algorithm, including walking, running, or standing still.

Are you eating well?

Once the BMR is measured, the data collected by the accelerometer will also calculate the calories burned.

Some trackers allow the user to enter diet and exercise updates. Meanwhile, an LED on the back of the tracker measures pulse, through a process called ‘photoplethysmography’ (PPG). During PPG, the blood absorbs the green optical light. The higher the blood volume level, the more light gets absorbed. Trackers keep tabs on water intake too.

Are you sleeping well?

Fitness trackers record sleep patterns. Even here, the accelerometer and gyroscope track movements, along with long spells of inactivity, which are ascertained as sleep.

