AI appreciation day: The artificial future

Uma Kannan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Every year, July 16 is celebrated as Artificial Intelligence Appreciation Day. With tonnes of research and innovations happening at breathneck speed in the field of AI, the focus now is more on the future of disruptive technology and how it will impact the way we work. From start-ups to top IT services companies, everyone is investing big money in AI and automation.

How AI is transforming the future

AI will transform the way we use technology as there will be more areas where AI and humans may collaborate to generate better solutions and address problems more effectively. Thus, AI will be touching all spheres of lives.

In the fashion industry, for instance, generative AI will be useful in marketing, sales and product innovation. It provides fashion designers many technological tools to do tasks faster. Generative AI and foundation models can help convert sketches and descriptions into high-fidelity designs. Not just in fashion industry, generative AI can help predict trends to improve targeting marketing in other industries as well.

“AI will enable us to perform better analysis, comprehend data in a more intelligent manner, and solve complicated problems. The AI application in understanding human behaviour will create unprecedented possibilities, that will help us bring customised solutions,” says Ranjan Kumar, founder and CEO of Entropik, a research integrated platform powered by AI.

With the emergence of generative AI, new business opportunities will be open for exploration to help with high-level decision making.

“This will allow us to effectively reach more customers, and provide better outcomes at the workplace, along with a profound potential to automate complex processes, improve customer interactions and unlock new possibilities with better machine intelligence,” says Manish Gupta, vice-president infrastructure solutions group, Dell Technologies India.

McKinsey says generative AI technology can deliver value equal to an additional $200 billion to $340 billion annually if its use cases are fully implemented across banking industry. Infosys has revealed that a British bank used its AI offering Topaz to transform over 2,000 customer service processes to operate in a near real-time instead of a week. Generative AI technology can also help journalists (it can be a creative partner), lawyers, graphic designers, and so on. AI can help lawyers search for and align on defined terms. It helps in scientific discovery as many use cases are emerging in this area. For example, medical images can show the future development of a disease.

AI is making big difference to the way auditors go about their jobs. According to Sriraman Parthasarathy, partner, Deloitte India, AI can help auditors in automating repetitive tasks and improving the coverage and the quality of audits. “It will help auditors in better utilising their time to do a smarter review of the output, especially when carrying out mundane tasks,” he says.

Market churn

The World Economic Forum in its Future of Jobs Report 2023 says employers anticipate a structural labour market churn of 23% of jobs in the next five years. The largest losses are expected in administrative roles and in traditional security, factory and commerce roles.

Recently, e-commerce start-up Dukaan fired 90% of its support team and replaced them with an AI chatbot. While adoption of AI could lead to job losses, it will also increase labour force productivity. According to Mckinsey, AI could enable labour productivity growth of 0.1 to 0.6% annually through 2040, depending on the rate of technology adoption and redeployment of worker time into other activities.

Investing in AI

The Dell Technologies 2023 Innovation Index report states that 59% of Indian businesses are currently investing or exploring the feasibility of investing in AI, machine learning and advanced analytics to advance innovation for their growth. Also, 62% of organisations plan to increase spending on AI, including people, processes, and technology.

BENGALURU: Every year, July 16 is celebrated as Artificial Intelligence Appreciation Day. With tonnes of research and innovations happening at breathneck speed in the field of AI, the focus now is more on the future of disruptive technology and how it will impact the way we work. From start-ups to top IT services companies, everyone is investing big money in AI and automation. How AI is transforming the future AI will transform the way we use technology as there will be more areas where AI and humans may collaborate to generate better solutions and address problems more effectively. Thus, AI will be touching all spheres of lives. In the fashion industry, for instance, generative AI will be useful in marketing, sales and product innovation. It provides fashion designers many technological tools to do tasks faster. Generative AI and foundation models can help convert sketches and descriptions into high-fidelity designs. Not just in fashion industry, generative AI can help predict trends to improve targeting marketing in other industries as well.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “AI will enable us to perform better analysis, comprehend data in a more intelligent manner, and solve complicated problems. The AI application in understanding human behaviour will create unprecedented possibilities, that will help us bring customised solutions,” says Ranjan Kumar, founder and CEO of Entropik, a research integrated platform powered by AI. With the emergence of generative AI, new business opportunities will be open for exploration to help with high-level decision making. “This will allow us to effectively reach more customers, and provide better outcomes at the workplace, along with a profound potential to automate complex processes, improve customer interactions and unlock new possibilities with better machine intelligence,” says Manish Gupta, vice-president infrastructure solutions group, Dell Technologies India. McKinsey says generative AI technology can deliver value equal to an additional $200 billion to $340 billion annually if its use cases are fully implemented across banking industry. Infosys has revealed that a British bank used its AI offering Topaz to transform over 2,000 customer service processes to operate in a near real-time instead of a week. Generative AI technology can also help journalists (it can be a creative partner), lawyers, graphic designers, and so on. AI can help lawyers search for and align on defined terms. It helps in scientific discovery as many use cases are emerging in this area. For example, medical images can show the future development of a disease. AI is making big difference to the way auditors go about their jobs. According to Sriraman Parthasarathy, partner, Deloitte India, AI can help auditors in automating repetitive tasks and improving the coverage and the quality of audits. “It will help auditors in better utilising their time to do a smarter review of the output, especially when carrying out mundane tasks,” he says. Market churn The World Economic Forum in its Future of Jobs Report 2023 says employers anticipate a structural labour market churn of 23% of jobs in the next five years. The largest losses are expected in administrative roles and in traditional security, factory and commerce roles. Recently, e-commerce start-up Dukaan fired 90% of its support team and replaced them with an AI chatbot. While adoption of AI could lead to job losses, it will also increase labour force productivity. According to Mckinsey, AI could enable labour productivity growth of 0.1 to 0.6% annually through 2040, depending on the rate of technology adoption and redeployment of worker time into other activities. Investing in AI The Dell Technologies 2023 Innovation Index report states that 59% of Indian businesses are currently investing or exploring the feasibility of investing in AI, machine learning and advanced analytics to advance innovation for their growth. Also, 62% of organisations plan to increase spending on AI, including people, processes, and technology.