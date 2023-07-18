Myth busting: Dr SN Basu, Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, on women's health

By Express News Service

Myth: Eating certain foods can cure or worsen menstrual pain

Fact: While maintaining a balanced diet is important for overall health, there is no specific food or diet that can universally cure or worsen menstrual pain. However, some women may find that reducing their intake of caffeine, alcohol and processed foods can help alleviate symptoms.

Myth: Exercising during menstruation is unsafe, causes complications and should be avoided

Fact: On the contrary, engaging in exercise is considered safe and beneficial during this time. Exercise can help relieve menstrual cramps by promoting blood circulation and releasing endorphins, which act as natural pain relievers. However, it is crucial to listen to your body and adjust the intensity of your workout according to your comfort level. Choose exercises that feel suitable for you, such as low-impact activities like walking, yoga, or swimming.

Myth: Bathing during menstruation is harmful or prolongs menstrual bleeding

Fact: This belief is unfounded. Bathing, whether through showers, baths or swimming, has no adverse effects on menstruation. In fact, maintaining good personal hygiene and feeling refreshed can contribute to overall well-being during this time. It is important to embrace self-care practices, including regular bathing, while menstruating

Myth: Exercising during menstruation leads to excessive bleeding

Fact: Engaging in exercise does not have any direct impact on the amount or duration of menstrual bleeding. Menstrual bleeding is primarily determined by hormonal factors and the shedding of the uterine lining. If you notice any significant changes in your menstrual flow, it is advisable to consult with a healthcare professional to rule out any underlying issues.

Myth: Over-the-counter painkillers are the only effective option for managing menstrual pain

Fact: Over-the-counter pain relievers, such as nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), can provide effective relief for many women. However, they are not the only option. Heat therapy, such as using a heating pad or taking warm baths, can help relax muscles and reduce pain. Additionally, hormonal contraceptives, such as birth control pills, can regulate hormone levels and alleviate menstrual pain. Consulting with a healthcare professional can help determine the best option.

Myth: Exercising during menstruation negatively affects fertility

Fact: Engaging in moderate exercise has no direct effect on a woman’s reproductive system or fertility. In fact, regular exercise can have numerous benefits for overall health, including supporting reproductive health. However, extreme exercise regimens or excessive weight loss due to intense exercise can disrupt hormonal balance and potentially impact fertility. It is important to maintain a balanced approach to exercise and prioritize overall well-being.

