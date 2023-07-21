Apple prepares to take on Open AI, Google, tests its own chatbot

Apple is reportedly testing its artificial intelligence chatbot and the company is expected to come up with a major AI announcement next year. The US tech giant has built its own framework codenamed Ajax to create large language models (LLM) According to Bloomberg the firm pins hopes on Ajax to create such large language models in order to serve as the foundation for the internal ChatGPT-style tool. It has also developed a ChatGPT-like prototype which some employees call AppleGPT. The chatbot can be used to summarise text and answer questions based on data it has been trained. Currently, Apple employees are using the chatbot for product prototyping. While Meta, Microsoft and Google have rolled out generative products, Apple has chosen to remain in the back seat till now. This invention comes at a time when Apple is seeking to hire generative AI talent and posted jobs seeking experts in the same.

Microsoft makes Meta’s Llama 2 available on Azure

Llama 2, Meta’s open-source AI model launched to challenge OpenAI’s ChatGPT, will now be available on Microsoft’s Azure cloud computing platform. The collaboration between Microsoft and Meta will enable enterprises the capability to build apps using generative AI tools. Llama 2 will run on the Windows operating system. Although Meta will not directly make money from the deal with Microsoft, it stands to potentially benefit by getting its AI software in the hands of more developers. Microsoft has already invested billions of dollars in Open AI’s ChatGPT and offers ChatGPT in its cloud products. “We offer developers choice in the types of models they build on, supporting open and frontier models and are thrilled to be Meta’s preferred partner as they release their new version of Llama 2 to commercial customers for the first time,” it said. “Open source drives innovation because it enables many more developers to build with new technology,” Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

OTT streaming platform Netflix halts password sharing in India

Netflix said on Thursday that it will end password sharing in India except for members of a household, who will be able to access a single account. This is part of the streaming major’s efforts to improve its subscriber base and revenue. Netflix implemented restrictions on password sharing in more than 100 countries including its home market – the US. The crackdown has helped the company add nearly six million subscribers globally. “In these markets, we’re not offering an extra member option given that we’ve recently cut prices in a good number of these countries (for example, Indonesia, Croatia, Kenya, and India) and penetration is still relatively low in many of them so we have plenty of runway without creating additional complexity. Households borrowing Netflix will be able to transfer existing profiles to new and existing accounts,” a company statement read. Netflix launched an ad-subsidised offering around the same time as the crackdown.

AI-powered make-up filters for Microsoft Teams users

Microsoft has introduced an AI-powered virtual makeup filter in its video-conferencing platform Teams, in partnership with Maybelline. The filter will allow Teams users to adjust their personal style quickly and easily while on a video call. The virtual makeup filters let people try out different styles. According to Microsoft, Maybelline Beauty app in Teams provides users with 12 unique looks. Users can select from different digital makeup colors and blur effects, choose to view in preview, and then apply a look of their choice. It is similar to adding filters and effects in photos. It is based on AI-powered functionality enabled by Modiface, an augmented reality technology for the beauty industry owned by Maybelline parent company L’Oreal. Modiface AI identifies over 70 points of the user’s face to create a virtual map that enables the application of the digital filters. Initially available in preview mode, the Maybelline app will be released globally to Microsoft Teams enterprise customers.

