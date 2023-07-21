Indian smartphone market improves in Q2 2023

By Express News Service

After a continuous drop for three consecutive quarters, the Indian smartphone market saw a slight improvement, with shipments reaching 36.1 million units, a growth of 18% sequentially

Offline sales high

1. Consumers in the mass market and offline segment have shown a clear preference for offline channels. Mobile companies have responded by offering consumers options in both offline and online markets.

2. Apple opened some offline stores in India in April 2023 to address inventory issues, offer exclusive deals, and provide a unique customer experience.

3. Samsung opened up more flagship stores throughout the country

4. OnePlus has taken a creative approach with its pop-up stores

5. Offline consumer demand, both in rural and urban areas, has surged due to a strong retail consumer preference.

6. Vendors are now striving for a better balance between offline and online channels.

7. Transsion sub-brands like Infinix have achieved significant volumes through the e-commerce channel, while Tecno and iTel are focusing on offline channels in lower-tier cities. OnePlus achieved robust growth by leveraging its Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, and has now established a strong foothold in offline channels in smaller cities.

8. Realme focused on offline channels, with the C55 model accounting for 29% of its volume, although its online shipments slightly exceeded the offline sales.

Reason for growth

Mobile brands are cementing their position in the market by collaborating further with the Indian channel ecosystem. Vendors are investing in local suppliers, nurturing retailers and aligning with the government’s vision.

Top brands

South Korean tech giant Samsung retained its top position with an 18% market share and shipped approximately 6.6 million units in Q2 2023.

Chinese mobile brand Vivo secured the second spot by shipping 6.4 million units.

Xiaomi, another Chinese brand, claimed the third position with 5.4 million units shipped.

Realme and OPPO

(excluding OnePlus) with 4.3 million and 3.7 million units shipped are in fourth and fifth position, respectively.

Source: Canalys Research

After a continuous drop for three consecutive quarters, the Indian smartphone market saw a slight improvement, with shipments reaching 36.1 million units, a growth of 18% sequentially Offline sales high 1. Consumers in the mass market and offline segment have shown a clear preference for offline channels. Mobile companies have responded by offering consumers options in both offline and online markets.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); 2. Apple opened some offline stores in India in April 2023 to address inventory issues, offer exclusive deals, and provide a unique customer experience. 3. Samsung opened up more flagship stores throughout the country 4. OnePlus has taken a creative approach with its pop-up stores 5. Offline consumer demand, both in rural and urban areas, has surged due to a strong retail consumer preference. 6. Vendors are now striving for a better balance between offline and online channels. 7. Transsion sub-brands like Infinix have achieved significant volumes through the e-commerce channel, while Tecno and iTel are focusing on offline channels in lower-tier cities. OnePlus achieved robust growth by leveraging its Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, and has now established a strong foothold in offline channels in smaller cities. 8. Realme focused on offline channels, with the C55 model accounting for 29% of its volume, although its online shipments slightly exceeded the offline sales. Reason for growth Mobile brands are cementing their position in the market by collaborating further with the Indian channel ecosystem. Vendors are investing in local suppliers, nurturing retailers and aligning with the government’s vision. Top brands South Korean tech giant Samsung retained its top position with an 18% market share and shipped approximately 6.6 million units in Q2 2023. Chinese mobile brand Vivo secured the second spot by shipping 6.4 million units. Xiaomi, another Chinese brand, claimed the third position with 5.4 million units shipped. Realme and OPPO (excluding OnePlus) with 4.3 million and 3.7 million units shipped are in fourth and fifth position, respectively. Source: Canalys Research