Trends that dominate space tech industry

Space technology has emerged as the hot favourite of many Indians after the historic launch of Chandrayaan-3 last week.

Published: 21st July 2023 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2023 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Uma Kannan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Space technology has emerged as the hot favourite of many Indians after the historic launch of Chandrayaan-3 last week. As it is, the space sector has been witnessing a lot of dynamic changes of late. To enhance capabilities and improve the outcome, major players such as ISRO and NASA are using advanced satellite systems and have embraced new technology ranging from 3D printing to quantum computing to 5G, to enhance its capabilities. 

Apart from these, new trends such as space robotics and smart propulsion are gaining significant traction. As Chandrayaan-3 has successfully completed the third orbit-raising manoeuvre, TNIE gives a bird’s eye view of the latest space tech trends.

Space Robotics
Many start-ups across the globe have started exploring space robots as these are expected to play a dominant role in the future of space exploration. These devices, which are self-controlled, consist of electrical and mechanical components that can survive in the harsh environment of space.

According to NASA, robots are used in a wide range of roles ranging from caretakers that work on crew to precursors that go before humans and robotic exploration. It points out the need for advanced robot user interfaces that can help distribute collaboration, geospatial data visualisation, and performance monitoring, among others. 

Satellite technologies
Space technology includes satellites, space stations and in-space propulsion, among other varieties of technologies. One of the significant trends includes smallsats or small satellites that could drive the next generation of satellite capabilities.

“The trends seen in the industry include the opening of space tech to private players, the rise of satellite technologies to meet the massive demand, the significant lead in civilian space technology, and the goal to increase India’s share in the global space ecosystem.

Growing technology advances such as semi-cryogenic engines, reusable launch vehicles, two-stage-to-orbit rocket launch vehicles and others are propelling the industry towards new space opportunities,” says Maneck Behramkamdin, senior vice-president and business head at Godrej Aerospace, which manufactures critical components for space projects.  He adds Indian industry has stepped up its abilities in designing, developing, and manufacturing satellite technologies to address the massive demand.

Advanced communications
Since Communication is an extremely crucial element of space technology. Many companies are working on real-time communication between astronauts and mission control. It also provides internet access to them. 5G technology promises to revolutionise data transfer from space.

