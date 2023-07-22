Saving soil with alternative fertilisers requires patience, commitment

Usha Peri By

Express News Service

VIZAG: Giving a significant push to sustainable farming, the Union government recently approved the PM-PRANAM (PM Programme for Restoration, Awareness Generation, Nourishment and Amelioration of Mother-Earth) scheme that incentivises states to promote alternative fertilisers.

However, there are no quick-fix solutions. There are variables in terms of cost and time for comparable yield, said Dr Tulasi Lakshmi Thentu, an agronomy scientist and head of the Andhra Pradesh Agricultural Research Station in Yellamanchili, Visakhapatnam.

The rule of thumb, Dr Tulasi stated, is to avoid rushing farmers to achieve rapid results within a short timeframe. "Transitioning to alternative fertilisers requires time. It should not come at the cost of pressuring farmers for instant outcomes."

While most fertilisers are inorganic, such as urea, DAP, and potassium, the government provides a limited supply of bio-fertilisers through the state-subsidised NFSM (National Food Security Mission). "Chemical fertilisers yield immediate results, allowing for precise quantity assessment. However, non-chemical fertilisers like organic or bio-fertilisers are slower, making it difficult to determine their exact time to yield results," she said.

Besides, the effectiveness of bio or organic fertilisers depends on a variety of factors, such as moisture, organic content, and environmental conditions.

"A 45-kg bag of urea, which typically costs around Rs 2,500, is subsidised to Rs 266, with the government bearing a substantial portion of the subsidy (80-90%). Bio-fertilisers are not too costly, but their availability and volume compared to chemical fertilisers are challenging. For example, Foliar Spray bio-fertilisers like Acetobacter are highly effective and efficient. A 1 litre bottle of Acetobacter Foliar Spray is priced at approximately Rs 300. Despite its effectiveness, farmers are more inclined towards urea due to its subsidised price of Rs 266 for a 45 kg bag," she said.

To promote alternative fertilisers, the government has taken initiatives like the National Food Security Mission and the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana. These programmes offer subsidies to farmers and encourage them to reduce reliance on chemical fertilisers. "Subsidies ranging from Rs 200 to Rs 300 per hectare are provided, with farmers contributing 50% and dealers the rest of the amount," the scientist said.

Many farmers practice organic or sustainable farming on a smaller scale for personal consumption while using chemical fertilisers for regular agriculture due to market demand and pursuing higher yields in less time.

Besides, there are natural farming practices utilising resources like cow urine, self-made composts and crop diversification. "However, there is a common misconception that these natural products are readily available for free or at minimal cost. The fact is their prices have recently increased, and not all farmers can access cattle resources," she pointed out.

Dr Tulasi stressed the importance of reducing pollution and embracing a sustainable lifestyle to save the environment. "Farmers bear the brunt of every environmental concern we face today. The use of harmful chemical fertilisers is also one of the major contributors to climate change and global warming. Sustainable practices can revive the farming sector. However, it requires commitment and patience for the desired outcome," she said.

Cost of alternative fertilisers

PSB (Phosphate Solubilising Bacteria) Rs 250 per litre

KSB (Potassium Solubilising Bacteria) Rs 350 per litre

Rhizobium inoculant Rs 210 per 500 ml

Azospirillum Rs 299 per litre

Solid jaggery Rs 180 per 1 kg

* Prices are subject to change depending on the region

