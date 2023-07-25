Cervical cancer: 100 per cent curable if diagnosed early

Anna Jose By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Cervical cancer is a type of cancer that occurs in the cells of the cervix - the lower part of the uterus that connects to the vagina. It is preventable and curable, however, according to the data provided by the World Health Organisation (WHO), cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer among women globally.

According to experts, this particular cancer is showing a decreasing trend in India. "Better awareness and sexual hygiene have helped reduce the number of cervical cancer cases in India. Education is a major factor in preventing the disease," said Dr V P Gangadharan, senior oncologist based in Kochi.

The global burden of the disease in a 2019 study showed that in India, the incidence of cervical cancer declined by 21 per cent from 1990 to 2019. According to WHO, comprehensive cervical cancer control includes primary prevention (vaccination against HPV), secondary prevention (screening and treatment of precancerous lesions), tertiary prevention (diagnosis and treatment of invasive cervical cancer) and palliative care.

Preventive Care

Cervical cancer is caused by human papilloma virus types 16 and 18 - a sexually transmitted infection. According to Dr Aju Mathew, consultant oncologist, it is a type of cancer that can be prevented through vaccination. "The occurrence of cervical cancer can be prevented by HPV vaccine. This vaccine can prevent most cases of cervical cancer if given before girls or women are exposed to the virus," said Dr Aju Mathew.

Six licensed HPV vaccines available in the market currently are highly effective. "These vaccines can prevent infection with virus types 16 and 18, which are together responsible for approximately 70% of cervical cancer cases globally. The primary target group in most of the countries recommending HPV vaccination is young adolescent girls aged between nine and 14. For all vaccines, the vaccination schedule depends on the age of the vaccine recipient," said Dr Pavithran, a professor of medical oncology. The Indian vaccine is cheaper. Cervavac is a qHPV vaccine developed by SII.

Screening and treatment

Cervical cancer is 100 per cent curable if it is identified early and treated. "It takes some time for the normal tissue to develop into cancerous tissue. Through screening, we can identify the pre-cancerous tissues. Once these tissues are detected early, we can cure the disease," said Dr Aju. The presence of cancer cells can be identified with a pap smear test of cells collected from the cervix or a virus test.

