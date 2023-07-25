INTERVIEW | Children should learn how to face failures: Dr Lakshmi Vijayakumar

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

To lead a quality life with mental well-being, every child should be taught how to solve problems, face failures and manage emotions from a young age, says psychiatrist Dr Lakshmi Vijayakumar, founder of SNEHA, in conversation with Sinduja Jane

Can chronic stress increase the risk of mental illness, including anxiety and depression?

Chronic stress can precipitate anxiety and depression. Both anxiety and depression have some biological links. During chronic stress, our body releases no adrenaline. During stress and anxiety, there will be changes in normal body functions like elevated heart rate, increased blood pressure etc. Humans have two responses: fight or flight, for which they need an extra boost. During anxiety and depression, the body works faster, like the heart beats faster. In the cases of chronic stress, these functions are prolonged.

Does poor sleep quality increase the risk of anxiety and depression?

Non-pharmacological treatment that we advise to anyone with anxiety and depression is the practice of sleep hygiene. No mobile phone or laptop after 9 PM. Have dinner early and go to sleep by 10-10.30 PM. Get up around 6.30 AM, and go for a morning walk. When one goes for a morning walk, estrogen is released, which is an antidepressant.

Has daily pressure and stress increased mental health-related issues?

In the last two decades, the number of people with anxiety and depression has increased over the world. So much so that sometimes people call it the decade of depression. Covid has only increased anxiety and depression. The fast pace of life, the atmosphere we live in, the food that we eat everything has an impact on anxiety and depression.

Do you think awareness of mental health has increased after the pandemic?

The pandemic, lockdown and uncertainty of the future affected everybody’s mental health. So people realized how important mental health is. Covid has changed their diet, thinking patterns, priorities and others.

What should be done to ensure children and adults lead a quality life with good mental well-being?

From a young age, they should be taught how to solve problems, how to face failures and also how to manage emotions. If we are able to teach the children these things, most of them would be able to handle the stress themselves definitely.

Are mental health-related issues increasing in the rural population?

There are two different things that cause mental health issues, one is due to stress and the other is due to lifestyle change. Mental illness like schizophrenia and depression is prevalent in urban and rural areas. Maybe lifestyle-induced stress is probably less in rural areas. But in rural India the problem is different. In rural India drought, agriculture production, and migration might be the reason for stress.

Often anxiety, stress etc are ignored, what needs to be done? When should one access experts?

It is normal to feel anxious or depressed, but it becomes a problem when it starts interfering with day-to-day activities like not being able to concentrate on work, not being able to talk to family members, and not being able to enjoy the things that used to be enjoyable. Whatever it is, when it interferes with work and concentration, then we need to recognize it as a problem.

