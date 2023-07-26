Tsunami and its detection system

Rohit Bose By

Express News Service

If there is any measure of calamity, tides of deaths, and unfathomable sorrow – it can all be encapsulated in one word - tsunami, which in Japanese means ‘harbour waves’. Its utterance throws up scenes of devastation, massive inundation, and millions of corpses.

The December 26, 2004 tsunami was triggered by a 9.1 magnitude earthquake off Sumatra island, killing around 230,000 in a dozen countries as far away as East Africa. Indonesia’s Aceh province, closest to the earthquake, was hit first and hardest, and over 170,000 people perished. As a faultline opened under the Indian Ocean, blasting waves as high as 57 feet, there was no system to forebode approaching death.

Like all waves – sound and radio – the tsunami has to be triggered. It occurs due to violent seafloor movement, usually associated with earthquakes, which is caused by movements along fault zones associated with plate boundaries- where the two plates come into contact. When two plates move towards each other, it is called subduction, one of the chief causes of tsunamis. The fault where the earthquake occurs produces vertical movement of the seafloor over a large area. The energy released by the rupture was equivalent to over 1,500 times that of the Hiroshima bomb.

The 2004 devastation was caused by the Indian Plate sliding under the overriding Burma Plates, but it happened in two phases over several minutes. German polar researcher Alfred Wegener propounded continental drift in 1912 that continents are slowly drifting around the earth. He suggested that 200 million years ago, a supercontinent, he called Pangaea, fragmented and its parts moved away from one another. Wegener pointed to matching rock formations and similar fossils in Brazil and West Africa to fortify his theory. His hypothesis became the bedrock of plate tectonics.

The Indian Tsunami Early Warning Centre was established at the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services, Hyderabad in the aftermath of the 2004 tsunami. The system comprises a real-time network of seismic stations, Bottom Pressure Recorders (BPR), tide gauges and a 24X7 operational tsunami warning centre to detect tsunamigenic earthquakes and monitor tsunamis. It provides services to 25 Indian Ocean countries and detects all earthquake events of over 6 magnitude in the Indian Ocean in less than 12 minutes of occurrence.

World Tsunami Awareness Day on November 5 is based on an apocryphal tale of Inamura-no-hi (burning of rice sheaves) in Japan on November 5, 1854, during the massive tsunami from the Ansei Nankai earthquake. The tsunami struck Hiromura, but Hamaguchi Goryo, a farmer, felt the earthquake and noticed the lowering of the tide and the rapid fall in the well water level. He guided the villagers towards higher grounds by setting fire to his precious sheaves of rice, his whole year’s harvest. From the hilltop, terrified villagers saw the roaring waves crushing and flattening their village.

If there is any measure of calamity, tides of deaths, and unfathomable sorrow – it can all be encapsulated in one word - tsunami, which in Japanese means ‘harbour waves’. Its utterance throws up scenes of devastation, massive inundation, and millions of corpses. The December 26, 2004 tsunami was triggered by a 9.1 magnitude earthquake off Sumatra island, killing around 230,000 in a dozen countries as far away as East Africa. Indonesia’s Aceh province, closest to the earthquake, was hit first and hardest, and over 170,000 people perished. As a faultline opened under the Indian Ocean, blasting waves as high as 57 feet, there was no system to forebode approaching death. Like all waves – sound and radio – the tsunami has to be triggered. It occurs due to violent seafloor movement, usually associated with earthquakes, which is caused by movements along fault zones associated with plate boundaries- where the two plates come into contact. When two plates move towards each other, it is called subduction, one of the chief causes of tsunamis. The fault where the earthquake occurs produces vertical movement of the seafloor over a large area. The energy released by the rupture was equivalent to over 1,500 times that of the Hiroshima bomb.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The 2004 devastation was caused by the Indian Plate sliding under the overriding Burma Plates, but it happened in two phases over several minutes. German polar researcher Alfred Wegener propounded continental drift in 1912 that continents are slowly drifting around the earth. He suggested that 200 million years ago, a supercontinent, he called Pangaea, fragmented and its parts moved away from one another. Wegener pointed to matching rock formations and similar fossils in Brazil and West Africa to fortify his theory. His hypothesis became the bedrock of plate tectonics. The Indian Tsunami Early Warning Centre was established at the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services, Hyderabad in the aftermath of the 2004 tsunami. The system comprises a real-time network of seismic stations, Bottom Pressure Recorders (BPR), tide gauges and a 24X7 operational tsunami warning centre to detect tsunamigenic earthquakes and monitor tsunamis. It provides services to 25 Indian Ocean countries and detects all earthquake events of over 6 magnitude in the Indian Ocean in less than 12 minutes of occurrence. World Tsunami Awareness Day on November 5 is based on an apocryphal tale of Inamura-no-hi (burning of rice sheaves) in Japan on November 5, 1854, during the massive tsunami from the Ansei Nankai earthquake. The tsunami struck Hiromura, but Hamaguchi Goryo, a farmer, felt the earthquake and noticed the lowering of the tide and the rapid fall in the well water level. He guided the villagers towards higher grounds by setting fire to his precious sheaves of rice, his whole year’s harvest. From the hilltop, terrified villagers saw the roaring waves crushing and flattening their village.