India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway to boost tourism 

Express News Service

Construction work of the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway, which spans 1,400 kilometres, will end soon, reports state. The project which will boost tourism and trade between the three nations will link Moreh in Manipur with Mae Sot in Thailand, while passing through Myanmar.

The project has the power to revolutionise tourism, cultural interchange and improve regional trade among India, Myanmar and Thailand. According to recent reports, although the trilateral highway has not yet been completed, notable segments of the road are already in operation. The Indian government has played a proactive role in developing its portion of the trilateral highway.

Recently, the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Myanmar counterpart Tha Swe to discuss about the India-Myanmar-Thailand trilateral highway, among other things and the challenges faced while implementing the project.

The project was first proposed by former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and was approved at ministerial-level meeting between India, Myanmar and Thailand in 2002. The construction work of this highway began in 2012 and is being implemented in several phases.

India-Myanmar Friendship Road linking the border of Tamu/Moreh to Kalmeya and Kalewa is also a part of this project. It forms the first segment of this highway, which starts from the border at Tamu/Moreh to Kalemyo and Kalewa.

The construction of the two sections of the highway in Myanmar has been undertaken by India and they are — the 74 km Kalewa-Yagyi road section and the construction of 69 bridges along with the approach road on the 70 km Tamu-Kyigone-Kalewa (TKK) road section.

What’s the Cost?

The cost of the Kalewa-Yagyi section of the project is Rs 1,459.29 crore. The 69 bridges along with approach road on the Tamu-Kyigone-Kalewa (TKK) road section cost Rs 371.58 crore.

