Technology buzz: Confusion looms over Twitter as Elon Musk rebranded it as X

By Express News Service

Confusion looms over Twitter as Elon Musk rebranded it as X

Elon Musk’s decision to rebrand the company’s name from Twitter to X and replace its iconic bird logo has not gone well with the users. This decision is not even famous among his supporters. This is expected to create legal complications for social media as hundreds of companies, including Meta and Microsoft, have intellectual property rights for the letter, according to Reuters. Meanwhile, Elon took over the @X handle without warning the account owner or financial compensation. The handle reportedly belonged to Gene X Hwang of Orange Photography, a corporate photo and video studio.

In an email to Gene, Twitter (now X), said his followers and other data would be transferred to his new handle and also offered X merchandise and a tour of X headquarters. The company’s CEO Linda Yaccarino justified the move, saying the platform will now be a go-to site for audio, video, messaging, payments and banking. Long-time friends of Musk say he had this idea for years, but others question the logic, which wiped out anywhere between $4 billion and $20 billion in value.

TikTok plans to launch an Amazon-like e-commerce platform in August

Chinese social media company Tiktok plans to launch an e-commerce platform in August, which will sell Chinese merchandise globally, starting from the US. It is later expected to introduce goods from non-Chinese firms. A wide range of items from clothes to electronics manufactured in China will be shipped. The short video platform’s program named ‘full service’ will provide a bunch of services ranging from shipping to storage to marketing.

A pilot project is being tested in the UK, according to a news report. This development comes at a time when US-China trade tensions are higher and TikTok is facing scrutiny in the country. It is seen as trying to replicate the success of Chinese-owned Timu and Shein in the US. Last year, TikTok launched TikTok Shop focusing on small to medium-sized local vendors. With the new platform, TikTok is aiming to increase the total transaction amount of goods from $5 billion last year to $20 billion this year, as per a WSJ report.

NASA to launch a nuclear-powered Rocket to cut space flight time

US Space Agency NASA plans to build a propulsion system based on nuclear fission reactors aimed at reducing space flight time. It has selected aero defence player Lockheed Martin to design, build and test a propulsion system. The programme has $499 million in funding and is named DRACO - Demonstration Rocket for Agile Cislunar Operations.

The launch is scheduled for early 2026, according to Kirk Shireman, vice president at Lockheed Martin. Currently, rocket engines use the combustion of hydrogen or methane with oxygen, which takes 7-9 months for a trip to Mars. The nuclear thermal propulsion system will use nuclear reactors to heat hydrogen rapidly to extremely high temperatures of 4,400 degrees Fahrenheit. That gas is funnelled through the engine’s nozzle, generating thrust.

The reactor would not be turned on until it reached space, to avoid the possibility of a radioactive accident on Earth. Nuclear thermal propulsion is expected to reduce the time by half, which is not possible in conventional systems. It also leaves more space for other essentials on the spaceship. According to a report, nuclear reactors will also play a key role in powering future Martian habitats.

