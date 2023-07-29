96% by global benchmark, India inhaling poison

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: A whopping 96% of Indians are exposed to hazardous levels of pollution, says a study published by Nature magazine in its latest edition. Also, India and China, the world’s two most populous countries, have the highest absolute population exposure to unsafe air pollution.

Air pollution is one of the leading causes of health complications and mortality worldwide. According to the study conducted by Jun Rentschler and Nadezda Leonova, the lower income group, who live in areas with unsafe levels of air pollution, are more vulnerable to its negative consequences.

The study that documents the relationship between ambient air pollution exposure and poverty in 211 countries and territories is based on the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) revised fine particulate matter (PM2.5) thresholds. It found that globally, 7.3 billion people are directly exposed to unsafe average annual PM2.5 concentrations, 80% of whom live in low- and middle-income countries.

Around 716 million of the world’s lowest-income people (living on less than $1.90 per day) live in areas with unsafe levels of air pollution. Air pollution levels are particularly high in lower-middle-income countries, where economies tend to rely more heavily on polluting industries and technologies. Poor air quality has been shown to be responsible for over 4 million deaths each year from outdoor pollutants and 2.3 million deaths from indoor air pollution, says the study.

The report says that the world’s two most populous countries— China and India—have the highest absolute population exposure to unsafe air pollution and is home to about 38% of all people exposed to unsafe concentrations of PM2.5. In India, 1.36 billion people (99% of the population) are exposed to unsafe PM2.5 (over 5 μg/m3 ); and 1.33 billion (96%) to hazardous levels (over 35 μg/m3). Of the 716 million living in extreme poverty and exposed to unsafe levels of air pollution, almost half (48.6%) reside in India, Nigeria, and the Democratic Republic of Congo. With over 202 million, India has the highest number of people living in extreme poverty and exposed to unsafe PM2.5 levels, corresponding to 14.7% of its overall population.

However, Indian environment scientists are of the opinion that poverty and air pollution cannot be correlated in Indian circumstances. “There are more wealthy people living in metros like Delhi and Mumbai where the pollution level is high while the marginal farmers in Indian villages live in clean air zones. It is a fact that air pollution levels are high in third-world countries like India and China.

The pollution levels are high in India as regulations are not stringent,” said Mahatma University vice chancellor and Environment scientist C T Aravindakumar.

According to him, India experiences more fog as it is located close to the equator and the temperature remains high throughout the year. “The impact of air pollution is a long-term cause for mortality, but there will be other contributing factors also. So we can’t correlate air pollution with mortality rates. It is a fact that the rich are less exposed to air pollution due to differences in working conditions. Besides, the air pollution threshold in India is different from WHO standards. While the WHO has fixed the PM2.5 threshold at 5 micrograms per cubic metre, the threshold in India is 40 to 60 micrograms,” he said.

It is a common belief that the world’s environmental burdens fall on the shoulders of the poor and not the rich whereas both the rich and poor are breathing the same air, said Nansen Environmental Research Centre, principal scientist Bindu G.

“For the poor, the same air pollution level means increased health risks compared to higher income group, as the effects of air pollution are compounded by poverty risk factors such as limited access to clean resources, higher exposure to pollutants, and increased vulnerability to health. The poor are more vulnerable to the impacts of pollution, as low-paying jobs are more likely to require outdoor labour, which increases people’s exposure to pollution,” she said.

“Limited access to healthcare, combined with higher exposure to pollution sources, leads to higher rates of respiratory diseases, cardiovascular problems, and increased mortality rates, which perpetuates the cycle of poverty. Industrial plants are placed in low-income neighbourhoods, so air pollution will be higher in these areas. Air pollution also creates an economic burden through decreased productivity and increased healthcare costs, reinforcing poverty. Overall, air pollution worsens inequalities and disadvantages...,” said Bindu.

What is particulate matter?

Particulate matter 2.5 (PM2.5) refers to tiny particles or droplets in the air that are 2.5 microns or less in width

PM10 are very small particles found in dust and smoke. They have a diameter of 10 micrometres (0.01 mm) or smaller

Airborne particulate matter (PM) is not a single pollutant, but rather a mixture of many chemical species. It is a complex mixture of solids and aerosols composed of small droplets of liquid, dry solid fragments, and solid cores with liquid coatings

PM10 and PM2.5 often derive from different emissions sources and also have different chemical compositions. Emissions from the combustion of gasoline, oil, diesel fuel or wood produce much of the PM2.5 pollution found in outdoor air. PM10 also includes dust from construction sites, landfills and agriculture, wildfires and brush/waste burning, industrial sources, wind-blown dust from open lands, pollen and fragments of bacteria

Highlights of the study

716 mn of the world’s lowest-income people (living on less than $1.90 per day) live in areas with unsafe levels of air pollution

7.3 bn people are directly exposed to unsafe average annual PM2.5 concentrations, and 80% live in low- and middle-income countries

China and India have the highest absolute population exposure to unsafe air pollution and are home to

about 38 percent of people exposed to unsafe concentrations of PM2.5

1.36 bn people in India (99% of the population) are exposed to unsafe PM2.5 concentrations

Of the 716 million people living in extreme poverty and exposed to unsafe levels of air pollution, 48.6% are in India, Nigeria and Congo

202 mn people in India are living in extreme poverty and are exposed to unsafe PM2.5 levels, which is 14.7% of the country’s overall population

India’s Pollution threshold level

PM2.5

40-60 microgram/cubic metre

PM10

60-100 microgram/cubic metre

WHO benchmark

PM2.5

5 microgram/cubic metre

