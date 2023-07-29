Visakhapatnam biodiversity park’s ode to nature’s marvels

Usha Peri By

Express News Service

VIZAG: Nestled within the heart of Visakhapatnam is the Dolphin Nature Conservation Society, which showcases what walking the eco-consciousness talk is all about. Under the guidance of Dr Mantha Ram Murty, the society became a flourishing biodiversity park within the premises of the RCD Government Hospital.

In 2001, Dr Murty, a marine biologist and former professor along with his wife Mangathayi, laid the foundation of the society. Through the collective efforts of dedicated volunteers and students, an abandoned wasteland was transformed for good.

This vibrant botanical garden that unfolds like a living tapestry is the first ex-situ (conservation outside their natural habitats) bio-diversity park in Andhra Pradesh, and the sixth in India, having more than 2,000 species of plants, most of them rare and endangered. The park comes alive with a harmonious dance of hundreds of butterflies and birds, infusing the air with a symphony of colours and melodies.

The park serves as a living exploratorium where students from all walks of life embark on an enchanting journey of discovery. Within its humble three-acre span, a mesmerising diversity of ecosystems awaits – from the lush embrace of a forest to the serene beauty of aquatic realms, from the timeless allure of desert landscapes to the fascinating presence of Jurassic plants. Delicate orchids grace the grounds, while sacred groves echo with ancient reverence. The park’s verdant canvas also reveals a treasure trove of medicinal, herbal, and even insectivorous plants.

“This biodiverse stands as a living testament to the power of collective efforts in safeguarding our planet’s ecological balance. Young minds have the opportunity to immerse themselves in nature’s wonders, gaining hands-on knowledge about the delicate balance of ecosystems and the importance of conservation...,” Dr Murty said.

“In a world where everyone is focused on delivering lectures and merely spreading awareness, a crucial question arises: Who will step forward to take meaningful initiatives and actively save the environment?” questioned Dr Murty. He decided it was up to him to lead from the front.

