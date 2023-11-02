India soon to surpass USA’s metro rail network: Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

By Express News Service

On Friday, October 27, the Union Housing & Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri emphasised that India’s metro network is likely to surpass that of the USA in the next couple of years and it will successfully become the second largest in the world. Currently, China holds the second-largest metro network with India standing in third place.

Addressing the inaugural session of the 16th Urban Mobility India (UMI) Conference cum Expo 2023, the minister said that the pace of growth of the metro network in the country has seen an unprecedented increase in recent years.

He said, “In 2014, only 248 km of metro rail was operational in India. Merely in 9 years, 895 km of metro lines are operational in 20 different cities today.” He further noted that the metro network has brought comfort, stability and security to the lives of our citizens and shared how the network boasts a daily ridership of around 1 crore.

The minister shared that the approach of the government towards issues pertaining to urban transport has witnessed a significant change after 2014. The minister emphasized the government’s efforts to modernise urban transportation in the nation and transition to more environmentally friendly modes of transportation, adding that initiatives like FAME-I (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles) and FAME-II have changed how we approach commuting within cities.

The rapid urbanisation has been embraced as an opportunity rather than a challenge during this period, he remarked. The minister also pointed out the importance of the Regional Rapid Transit System and Vande Bharat Trains in regional and inter-city connectivity. He said that the country has gone through a major transformation in the field of rail-based rapid transit systems.

He also shared that under the PM-eBus Seva Scheme, an initiative has been designed to upgrade city bus operations, they plan to deploy 10,000 e-buses on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model across 169 cities. Sharing his thoughts on the development of sustainable Urban Transport, the minister highlighted that besides promoting green mobility, the focus has also been placed on biofuel and clean energy. —

