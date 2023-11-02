The Deccan Odyssey now relaunches in Maharashtra

By Express News Service

The Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) and Indian Railways are all set to inaugurate this opulent train that has undergone a comprehensive refurbishment and will now offer an enhanced travel experience with new amenities.

Expect to find luxurious features like wooden flooring, glass bottles and even a state-of-the-art fire-fighting system, ensuring both safety and elegance. The Deccan Odyssey will now offer a seven-night and eight-day journey at a price of Rs 6.5 lakh per couple, making it a dream excursion for discerning travellers.

Inspired by the extravagant carriages once used by the maharajas of Maharashtra, the Deccan Odyssey’s coaches each pay tribute to different royal eras of the region, under various dynasties’ rule. With a total of 21 coaches, including 11 for passengers and the remainder for dining, a luxurious lounge, a conference car and even a health spa — this remarkable train is poised to whisk you away to a world of indulgence and regal charm.

The relaunch will feature six distinct routes, incorporating new destinations such as Varanasi and Delhi, further enriching the experience of exploring the rich cultural tapestry and heritage of India. The Deccan Odyssey stands as one of India’s five luxury trains, offering travellers an unparalleled opportunity to traverse the country in opulent style, promising a journey of a lifetime.

