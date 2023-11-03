Should governments focus on existential threats from AI instead of real problems?

Vaitheeswaran B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Researchers, tech leaders, academics, and politicians recently gathered at the two-day artificial intelligence (AI) safety summit held by the UK government that discussed the risks and existential threats posed by frontier AI models.

Frontiers are highly capable AI models that could pose severe risks and could be challenging to regulate. The focus of the summit was potential intentional misuse or unintended issues of control of frontier AI, especially in cybersecurity, biotechnology, and disinformation.

Stressing the need for international cooperation on these cutting-edge general-purpose AI models, 28 countries agreed to work together on managing the potential risk of frontier AI.

The participating countries, including India, UK, EU, US and China, also agreed to have scientific collaboration in the area with a network of scientific research on Frontier AI safety. The UK government has already announced its plans to establish an AI Safety Institute.

In a recent speech, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak warned that AI could make it easier for rogue nations to build chemical or biological weapons, and in the worst-case scenario, escape human control.

He insisted on the government taking the lead in AI regulation, unlike the US approach of securing ‘voluntary commitments from leading AI companies to manage the risks posed by AI’. The later rushed an executive order calling for standards for AI safety and security.

The recent concern over the advanced AI systems comes after AI researcher pioneer Geoffrey Hinton quit Google, warning of the risks. Several tech CEOs shared the concern and some of them even called for a temporary pause of the technology.

However, many researchers say the existential or and loss of control risk is highly unlikely, at least in the short term but racial, gender bias, impact on jobs and privacy are the more pressing issues. They say the UK’s summit would not make any serious progress in AI regulation.

In a research paper titled ‘Frontier AI regulation: Managing emerging risks to public safety’ by experts from Google Deep Mind and Open AI said frontier AI could possess dangerous capabilities to pose severe risks to public safety, dangerous capabilities can arise unexpectedly and it is difficult to prevent a model from being misused.

They suggest that licensing and reporting requirements for companies building artificial intelligence models a regulatory solution. But, such acts would lead to greater centralisation of the technology posing a threat to the social fabric, considering the fact most of these systems are based out of the US, according to Keegan McBride, an AI and governance expert at Oxford University. This comes at an important time as India is set to host the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence summit this December, which would focus on responsible development of the technologies.

