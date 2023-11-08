Simply Scientifico: Faster brain signal-to-vocal process for speech impaired

Nirad Mudur By

Mental voice: Faster brain signal-to-vocal process for speech impaired

Neuroscientists, neurosurgeons and engineers of Duke University have developed a speech prosthetic that can translate brain signals into speech, promising to help those with neurological disorders obstructing speech to express themselves in a considerably better manner. The new prosthetic, which entails placing a cluster of microscopic sensors on the surface of the brain, can enable ‘translation’ from brain signals to speech through a brain-computer interface by decoding signals from the brain’s speech centre to predict what the affected individual is trying to say.

The study appeared in Nature Communications on November 6. Even using the sensors, there is a lag between spoken and decoded speech rates is partially due the relatively few brain activity sensors that can be fused onto a paper-thin piece of material placed on the surface of the brain. But fewer sensors provide less decipherable information to decode. Currently available decoders of these kinds can translate brain signals to speech at a rate of 78 words a minute, while normal speech can touch 150.

Electric development: A revolution in the making in battery technology

A big worry with current commercial batteries is their reliance on liquid electrolytes, which poses risks of flammability and explosions. This has shifted the focus towards developing non-combustible solid electrolytes to advance solid-state battery technology. This is a crucial shift in direction as the world gears up to regulate internal combustion engine vehicles to encourage and popularize the use of electric vehicles in the ongoing global shift toward sustainable transportation.

With this, research into core components of secondary batteries, particularly solid-state batteries, has gained significant momentum. Now researchers from Centre for Nanoparticle Research at Institute for Basic Science (IBS), South Korea, have developed new designs for solid-state electrolytes which may soon revolutionize the battery industry. Considered a breakthrough in the field of next-generation solid-state batteries, their new finding will enable creation of batteries based on a novel chloride-based solid electrolyte that exhibits exceptional ionic conductivity.

Scientists have in the past explored chloride-based solid electrolytes, known for superior ionic conductivity, mechanical flexibility, and stability at high voltages. But chloride batteries were considered impractical due to their heavy reliance on expensive rare earth metals like yttrium, scandium, and lanthanide, as secondary components. The researchers have introduced designs mitigating these factors. They demonstrated the improvement by creating a lithium-metal-chloride solid-state battery based on zirconium, which is far cheaper, employing rare earth metals, an advantage of metal ions on a the material’s ionic conductivity.

