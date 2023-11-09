Nine-day Pushkar Camel Fair begins on November 20, in Rajasthan...

Srushti Kulkarni By

Every year in November, the sleepy desert town of Pushkar in Rajasthan awakens to a vibrant spectacle that is the Pushkar Camel Fair or Pushkar Mela. It’s a celebration like no other where the first four days are all about witnessing heart-pounding camel races and graceful camel dance performances followed by local folk music and dance performances fill the air with the melodious tunes of Rajasthan, while acrobats defy gravity, leaving you on the edge of your seat. Don’t miss the captivating traditional puppet shows and the quirkiest attraction — the moustache competitions that happen in the latter days of this extravagant event.

With nearly 30,000 camels participating, the Pushkar Camel Fair is one of the largest cattle fairs in the world. The event is not just about commerce, but also about culture and taking the festival up a notch, this year visitors can expect a parade of indigenous bulls, camel polo and horse riding contests. Cattle trading, especially camels, takes centre stage, but the fair has grown to be a major tourist attraction because Pushkar holds a special place in the hearts of Hindus as one of the five sacred pilgrimage sites. The Pushkar Mela is a sensory overload, not just for the eyes and ears, but for shopaholics too.

The market brims with colourful Rajasthani artefacts, from cattle jewellery to human adornments, discover Nagaur’s bead necklaces and silver ornaments or Ajmer’s printed textiles and tie-dye fabrics. And for the more daring, explore the tradition of body tattoos. Besides immersing in the fair’s vibrant atmosphere, visitors can enjoy activities like hot air ballooning, camel and horse riding and quad-bike racing. A sunset safari trip amidst the desert landscape promises to be a unique and picturesque experience.

