By Express News Service

In the run up to COP28 in Abu Dhabi, Timothy Osborn, Professor of Climate Science, School of Environmental Sciences, University of East Anglia, UK discusses climate change science, how global temperatures are calculated, agreement to limit warming below 2°C, and how global warming impact food and health security with Jitendra Choubey

How did the world arrive at the decision to limit global temperature rise by 2050 to well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels?

The question isn’t quite correct. The aim of the Paris climate accord is not just to keep global temperature well below 2°C, but to try to stop it from rising much above 1.5 ° Celsius. These aims were agreed after a lengthy assessment of how the risks and impacts of climate change increase with every additional amount of global warming, and that the balance between these escalating risks versus the challenges of transitioning to net zero emissions is best met with a target between 1.5°C and 2°C. Aiming to keep warming even lower than this range would prove impossible, while a less ambitious aim above 2°C would lead to much higher risks and more damaging impacts. The range of risks and impacts considered is huge – everything from extreme events such as heatwaves, flooding or forest fires, to abrupt changes in natural ecosystems, forests and loss of biodiversity.

Timothy Osborn

How did the world calculate pre-industrial temperatures and how realistic is this calculation? What was the pre-industrial temperature?

Changes in global average temperature are determined by compiling millions of temperature measurements from around the world – on land and on sea – to produce maps of temperature change across the world. These maps can then be averaged to get a global picture. For recent years and decades, this global temperature is quite precise because we have widespread coverage of data. Typically, the yearly averages are known to be within 0.05 ° Celsius. Earlier data, e.g., before 1900, is much more limited (few records from the land masses of the southern hemisphere for example) and there are more issues to deal with (such as changes in how observations were made). However, more than 30 years of work has gone into finding solutions to deal with these data problems and obtain reliable estimates of global temperature. From this work we can say that the pre-industrial temperature was about 1.2 to 1.3°C cooler than the present day.

How do recent changes in global temperature compare with those in the past 2000 years?

Estimates of temperatures from further back in time can be derived from natural archives such as tree-rings, ice cores, corals and marine and lake sediments – and even documentary records where direct archival evidence was written down. The latest compilations of data indicate that the warmest century of the last 2000 years was the 20th century and that the amount and rate of global temperature rise now exceeds that of the previous 2000 years.

Do the physical impacts suddenly start if the temperature increases to 1.5°C? Please explain the immediate impacts and long-term impacts on health and food.

Impacts of climate change neither start suddenly nor get suddenly worse at a particular level of warming. Instead there is a continual accumulation of impacts as the amount of climate change increases, and these vary across the globe and also between sectors such as health and food. The impacts on health and food vary by country. According to IPCC, approximately 3.3 to 3.6 billion people are highly vulnerable to climate change. Increasing weather and climate extreme events have exposed millions of people to acute food and water insecurity and resulted in human mortality and morbidity.

Food and water insecurity impacts have been observed in many locations in the least developed countries, small islands and the Arctic and globally among Indigenous Peoples, small-scale food producers and low-income households. Although overall agricultural productivity has increased, climate change has slowed this growth over the past 50 years globally. Further, ocean warming and ocean acidification have adversely affected food production from fisheries and shellfish aquaculture in some oceanic regions. In all regions, increases in extreme heat events have resulted in human mortality and morbidity. The occurrence of climate-related food-borne and water-borne diseases and the incidence of vector-borne diseases have increased. Some mental health challenges are associated with increasing temperatures.

On what basis does a section of scientists say climate change science is a hoax?

Attempts to measure the level of consensus typically find that between 95% and 99% of scientists who work actively on climate change agree with the mainstream scientific view. Those who claim that it is a hoax therefore make up a very tiny minority. The crucial thing is not that there are so few deniers, but that when you examine their claims you find they contradict the observed evidence. In other words, their alternative claims simply do not hold up to scrutiny.

How did the loss and damage funds concept emerge?

The loss and damage concept is used to represent how climate change is already, and will increasingly, cause a series of impacts around the world. Further, these impacts commonly have greater adverse effects on those who have contributed less to causing climate change (i.e. lower per capita emitters) or who are poorer and more vulnerable. So, there is an ethical and fairness dimension, and this has been long recognised in the international climate policy arena. However, it was only in last year’s COP27 that countries agreed to set up a loss and damage fund to provide assistance to those countries that are particularly vulnerable to the adverse effects of climate change. It has not been implemented yet.

Aiming to keep warming even lower than this range would prove impossible, while a less ambitious aim above 2°C would lead to much higher risks and more damaging impacts. The range of risks and impacts considered is huge – everything from extreme events such as heatwaves, flooding or forest fires, to abrupt changes in natural ecosystems, forests and loss of biodiversity. Timothy OsbornHow did the world calculate pre-industrial temperatures and how realistic is this calculation? What was the pre-industrial temperature? Changes in global average temperature are determined by compiling millions of temperature measurements from around the world – on land and on sea – to produce maps of temperature change across the world. These maps can then be averaged to get a global picture. For recent years and decades, this global temperature is quite precise because we have widespread coverage of data. 