‘Family history, alcohol & tobacco use, unhealthy lifestyle can increase risk of breast cancer’

By Express News Service

Breast cancer is one of the most common types of cancer affecting lakhs women and curable if detected early, says Dr Aju Mathew, consultant oncologist and public health researcher at Ernakulam Medical Centre and MOSC Medical College. Speaking to Unnikrishnan S, he says understanding its intricacies, from risk factors to treatment options, is crucial for empowering women to make informed decisions about their health and well-being.

1. What are the signs and symptoms of breast cancer?

Any changes in the appearance or feel of a breast could be a symptom of breast cancer. It could be a lump, a change in colour, temperature or texture of the skin, or the shape of the nipple or discharge from it. There may or may not be pain associated with it.

2. How does a doctor diagnose breast cancer?

There are a myriad of tests that are available for screening and diagnosing breast cancer. For screening of cancer, we use mammography, a type of X-ray test that provides an image of the breast. Unfortunately, it is not a highly sensitive test. That's one reason why screening for breast cancer has not been successful at a population level. To diagnose breast cancer, we need tissue-based diagnosis. It requires a biopsy. Rarely, cytology can also be used. But, to understand the type of breast cancer, it is important that a biopsy is done.

3. What are the stages of breast cancer?

Stage signifies the extent of the disease. Stage I, for instance, means a small tumour that has not spread to the neighbouring lymph nodes. Stage IV implies that the cancer has spread to distant sites such as bone or liver. Generally, stage IV is incurable. Whereas, all other stages are curable, albeit at different levels of success. The earlier we catch breast cancer, the easier it is to cure.

4. What is the grade of breast cancer?

Grade signifies the aggressiveness of the cancer. Grade 1 is an indolent type, grade 3 is a more aggressive version. It does not describe how much the cancer has spread within the body.

5. Is breast cancer a lifestyle-related disease?

Some of the risk factors include obesity, lack of physical activity, alcohol and tobacco exposure, and an unhealthy lifestyle. Sometimes, breast cancer can also be caused by hereditary factors. Most often, doctors are unable to pinpoint the cause of breast cancer.

6. What is the role of family history in breast cancer?

At least one in 10 breast cancers is inherited. It also means that it can be prevented as well. For that, it is important to ascertain whether other family members related to you by blood have been diagnosed with cancers, across multiple generations. There are certain tests that can be undertaken to confirm the hereditary nature of the cancer.

7. Is breast cancer curable?

Early stage breast cancer is curable. The caveat is that it must be caught at an early stage. So, do not be afraid if you feel a lump in your breast or any changes in the way your breast looks or feels. See a doctor and get it evaluated.

8. What are the treatment options available?

First, see a qualified medical oncologist before you undergo surgery or any therapy for breast cancer. There are ways in which medical professionals can make your care more personalised based on several novel approaches to therapy.

9. Is it incurable if caught at an advanced stage?

There are exceptions to the rule. But generally, if detected in stage IV, when it has spread to distant parts of the body such as the liver or lungs, it is considered incurable. However, there are effective treatment options available that can control the disease without a significant impact on your quality of life.

10. So breast cancer is not to be feared?

Fear arises from an unrealistic irrational understanding of the disease. Be aware. Undertake self-breast examinations periodically. See a doctor if needed. Seek professional science-based care from an expert, or qualified team of professionals. Do not fear the disease.

