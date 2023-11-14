Myth busting on nutrition with Dr. Edwina Raj at Aster CMI Hospital

By Express News Service

1. Diabetics should replace sugar with jaggery

Our body processes both in the same way regardless of its source. Rather than looking at sugar processing, it is more important to note all types of sugar provide around four calories per gram and the allowance depends on how controlled your blood sugar levels are.

2. Replace all three meals with millets

Millets are gluten-free and safe when consumed in moderate amounts which are highly nutritious but one should seek a registered dietician to understand the type of millet and method of cooking to be incorporated for their health condition as some of them are high in goitrogens, potassium and phosphorus.

3. Eating plenty of raw salad is good

Salads are healthy, no doubt, which adds to your fibre and micronutrient intake but if it is not prepared hygienically, it can lead to gut-related infection and feeling bloated. Do not overdo the quantity, but rather opt for steamed and boiled vegetables as they are better.

4. It’s essential to only chase your weight till you achieve the ideal weight for your height

We are mostly thin-fat Indians as many thin people may have higher body fat composition with low muscle mass and varied blood parameters through which they are still prone to lifestyle disorders. Hence choose to test your body fat, muscle and metabolism rather than chasing your weight.

5. Add honey while cooking desserts to replace sugar

Heating honey destroys the healthy properties, an antioxidant component and most importantly increases the HMF (hydroxy-methyl-furfural) levels causing toxic effects which can be cytotoxic, and mutagenic which increases the load of cancer-causing agents.

6. Keep changing cooking oil every month

It’s healthy to strike a balance in healthy sources of fat daily (MUFA/PUFA or omega 3,6 and 9). There’s no single magical oil; rather every oil has a different composition of these fats and varied stability hence it is imperative to choose oils based on the style of cooking and most importantly rotate oils for each dish rather than changing every month.

7. Eliminate dairy and gluten in your diet

Any such decision on eliminating any food group from a balanced diet should be discussed with a registered dietitian to provide you with a safe alternate plan based on your health condition and supplements if needed to prevent long-term impact on your health.

8. Eating fat can make you fat, so go on zero fat diet

Fats have a vital role to play in your body, as long as your calorie intake is within a healthy range. Fat does not make you fat, rather healthy fat sources such as nuts, fish, seeds, vegetable oil and avocado are essential in recommended amounts.

9. Discard egg yolks and consume only whites

Yolk is nutritious and a great source of B12, selenium, vitamin D, choline, carotenoids and protein, but eating them with white bread, a high amount of added butter or salt and along with sausages are not considered healthy.

10. A vegan plan can keep the doctor away

Starting a plant-based diet offers many health benefits, as well as potentially improving your well-being. It is important to recognize and address potential nutritional deficiencies by supplementing with plant-based protein sources and iron-rich food. However, a vegan diet can make you indulge in high carb and fat-rich food. Seeking professional advice and consulting a nutritionist can provide tailored assistance during this transition.

