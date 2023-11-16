After 900 earthquakes in a single day, Iceland still open to tourism 

Srushti Kulkarni By

Express News Service

Iceland, renowned for its stunning natural wonders and the captivating Northern Lights, now finds itself in the grip of a seismic emergency. The Land of Fire and Ice is living up to its moniker, with a surge in seismic activity triggering a state of emergency in the small fishing village of Grindavík.

A nine-mile-long magma corridor, stretching from Kálfellsheiði to the sea near Grindavík, has fuelled concerns about an impending volcanic eruption. Over 900 earthquakes, mostly micro-quakes, were recorded along this corridor from midnight to noon local time on November 14, prompting the evacuation of Grindavík’s 3,000 residents.

The Icelandic Meteorological Office reports that seismic activity is localised to Grindavík and the surrounding areas of the Reykjanes Peninsula. Despite the state of emergency, Reykjavik’s Keflavik airport operates normally, with no delays or cancellations for flights arriving to or departing from Iceland. However, the famous Blue Lagoon geothermal spa, situated in the high-risk zone, has been temporarily closed until November 30. The Golden Circle, South Coast and Northern Lights attractions remain unaffected and open for visitors.

Travel companies are closely monitoring the situation, as evacuation orders persist in Grindavík. Flights and tours to other regions of Iceland continue as planned, contingent on any advisories from the Foreign Office. While natural calamities pose risks in specific areas, many destinations in Iceland continue to remain accessible for travel enthusiasts, as per the latest accessible reports.

