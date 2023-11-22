The thief on the web

Sonia Sali By

Express News Service

While we are vigilant about keeping money and gold safe in lockers at the bank, how do we secure all the information we have on our mobiles and laptops exposed to the world, from where anyone can make waste of it at the push of a key?

Data theft is real. It is an act of stealing digital information stored on servers, computers and electronic devices to compromise privacy or obtain confidential information. While data theft was once an issue businesses and organisations had to worry about, today data thieves target common individuals, and even whole countries.

The stolen data can be anything from online passwords, drivers’ licence numbers, online subscriptions, bank account details or anything that has your information. Once stolen, these highly confidential private data can be deleted, altered or blocked access to by the unauthorised person.

When data thieves steal enough of your information, they can find their ways into secure accounts, use the victim’s name to set up credit cards and sometimes simply use the victim’s identity to reap benefits for themselves.

One of the most common forms of data theft is hacking. Cybercriminals exploit the vulnerabilities of networks, computer systems and software to get unauthorised access into confidential data.

Once they venture inside, they may steal personal information, trade secrets or simply mess with businesses and personal lives. Often, these hackers operate in the dark, leaving victims unaware until the damage is done.

Yet another method used by data thieves is phishing. In a phishing attack, criminals use deceptive messages, emails or websites to deceive people into revealing sensitive information such as financial details or login credentials. A single click on a malicious link, leaves one bare of his most confidential details. A successful phishing attack leads to identity thefts, credit card frauds, data breaches and financial losses. On the other hand, malicious software or malware can also infiltrate and damage computer systems. Malware can be delivered through infected email attachments, compromised software or malicious websites.

Moreover, preventing data theft requires a multi-faceted approach. Cybersecurity measures such as firewalls, regular software updates, encryption can safeguard all the information one has stored away on the Web. Besides, with numerous people falling prey to data theft every day, training programmes to educate individuals about the risks of phishing and the importance of secure online practices is the need of the hour. Moreover, international cooperation is essential to track down and prosecute cybercriminals who

operate beyond borders.

In conclusion, data theft is an evolving threat that screams for our collective attention. With the advancement in technology, our commitment to safeguard sensitive information should also widen.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

While we are vigilant about keeping money and gold safe in lockers at the bank, how do we secure all the information we have on our mobiles and laptops exposed to the world, from where anyone can make waste of it at the push of a key? Data theft is real. It is an act of stealing digital information stored on servers, computers and electronic devices to compromise privacy or obtain confidential information. While data theft was once an issue businesses and organisations had to worry about, today data thieves target common individuals, and even whole countries. The stolen data can be anything from online passwords, drivers’ licence numbers, online subscriptions, bank account details or anything that has your information. Once stolen, these highly confidential private data can be deleted, altered or blocked access to by the unauthorised person.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); When data thieves steal enough of your information, they can find their ways into secure accounts, use the victim’s name to set up credit cards and sometimes simply use the victim’s identity to reap benefits for themselves. One of the most common forms of data theft is hacking. Cybercriminals exploit the vulnerabilities of networks, computer systems and software to get unauthorised access into confidential data. Once they venture inside, they may steal personal information, trade secrets or simply mess with businesses and personal lives. Often, these hackers operate in the dark, leaving victims unaware until the damage is done. Yet another method used by data thieves is phishing. In a phishing attack, criminals use deceptive messages, emails or websites to deceive people into revealing sensitive information such as financial details or login credentials. A single click on a malicious link, leaves one bare of his most confidential details. A successful phishing attack leads to identity thefts, credit card frauds, data breaches and financial losses. On the other hand, malicious software or malware can also infiltrate and damage computer systems. Malware can be delivered through infected email attachments, compromised software or malicious websites. Moreover, preventing data theft requires a multi-faceted approach. Cybersecurity measures such as firewalls, regular software updates, encryption can safeguard all the information one has stored away on the Web. Besides, with numerous people falling prey to data theft every day, training programmes to educate individuals about the risks of phishing and the importance of secure online practices is the need of the hour. Moreover, international cooperation is essential to track down and prosecute cybercriminals who operate beyond borders. In conclusion, data theft is an evolving threat that screams for our collective attention. With the advancement in technology, our commitment to safeguard sensitive information should also widen. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp