Brands in India yet to embrace Gen AI

Though Generative AI, which enables organisations to generate new content and images, has rapidly evolved in recent times, only five in 10 Indian brands have adopted it, compared with nine in 10 employees claiming to have used gen AI in marketing campaigns.

A new research from Adobe says that many organisations are cutting their marketing and customer experience budgets as 42% have already done that and 37% will do so in the next one year.

“Generative AI represents a transformative shift in how brands connect with consumers. It goes beyond mere automation and is the key to unleashing creativity, achieving hyper-personalisation, and productivity in marketing - a win-win for brands and their customers,” said Anindita Veluri, marketing director at Adobe India.

Generative AI is the raw material businesses need to elevate not only the customer side of experiences but also help bring efficiencies and time-to-market advantages to future platform building.

Bearing the tremendous future ahead of it, one can make Gen AI part of the entire customer journey and personalised experience, potentially impacting MarTech, content, creativity, and personalisation at scale, said Manav Sethi, head media martech & growth at Hero MotoCorp.

However, in the workplace, about 94% of Indian employees said they had already used generative AI in marketing and customer experience campaigns, with 52% employing large language models and 50% utilising text-to-image generators to create promotional brand materials and content.

Only 47% of respondents said that the companies they work for currently use generative AI tools.

Adobe’s research also found that 58% of Indian brands see data safety as an important facet in order to attract and retain customers.

For accessible and sustainable products and services, that number falls to 52% and 41%, respectively.

Since employees start to bring their own generative AI tools to work, organisations need to be on the front foot with AI usage policies and monitoring.

Without this, brands run the risk of having multiple shadow AI solutions that fail to meet the organisation’s security, privacy, data handling, and compliance standards. Strong guardrails are also required to ensure ethics and legal governance are baked into the usage of these tools.

