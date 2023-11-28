Busting myths on cancer

By Express News Service

MYTH: Cancer is a death sentence and can be treated only in developed nations

Fact: All cancers are different. Different stage of even the same cancer has different prognosis. Almost all cancers are treatable and curable if detected early. Early-stage cancer is treatable in India as well as abroad and late-stage cancer cannot be treated either in India or abroad. Oncology services in India are on par with the best in the world.

MYTH: Cancer is infectious and can be spread through physical contact, sexual activity and blood transfusion

Fact: Cancer cannot be spread from someone else. Close contact in the form of sex, kissing, touching, sharing meals or breathing the same air cannot spread cancer. Cancer cells from someone with cancer are not able to live in the body of another healthy person. There is no evidence that cancer can be transmitted by blood transfusion.

MYTH: Biopsy and fine needle aspiration cytology (FNAC) causes spread of cancer

Fact: For a confirmatory diagnosis of solid cancers to be made, it is imperative to have either histological or cytological proof. Biopsy provides histological proof and FNAC provides cytological proof. None of these investigations aggravate the growth of cancer. Radiology (ultrasound, CT Scan, MRI, etc.) and nuclear medicine (PET Scan ) investigations can only suggest malignancy.

MYTH: Breast cancers can happen only in women

Fact: Males account for up to 3% of cases. The treatment for males is the same as for females. The most common presentation is the presence of a painless lump.

MYTH: Hospitalization is imperative for cancer patients on therapy

Fact: People with cancer should be treated on an outpatient basis. An effort should be put into making it easier for cancer patients to live a normal life during their treatment. Hospitalization, unless medically advised, should be discouraged.

MYTH: Vaping, hookah, and e-cigarettes are relatively safer options for smoking

Fact: All forms of tobacco be it gutka, cigarette, bidi, e-cigarette, vaping, hookah smoking or in any other form are harmful to health and proven to be carcinogenic. The chemicals used in these electronic smoking devices are the same used in bidi and cigarettes.

MYTH: Unlike tobacco, alcohol is good for health if taken in limited quantity and does not increase the risk of developing cancer

Fact: All and every type of alcohol taken in whatever quantity is harmful to the health. Alcohol is a direct or indirect carcinogen in almost every cancer. There is strong evidence that drinking alcohol increases people’s risk of cancers of the breast, liver, mouth, throat, esophagus and bowel.

Dr Pragya Shukla busts myths on cancer

Compiled by Ashish Srivastava



