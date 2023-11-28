Tuberculosis: It’s a good idea to mask up in public places

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tuberculosis, a bacterial infection caused by mycobacterium tuberculosis, is an airborne disease. An infected patient can spread it by coughing and if anyone who has poor immunity or comorbidities inhales it will get infected.

TB that affects the lungs is called pulmonary TB, but if it affects any other organ it’s called extrapulmonary tuberculosis. It can affect lymph nodes in the neck, chest and abdomen. There are various types of TB like pleural, bone, central nervous system, abdominal, cardiac and genital TB. Among these, pulmonary tuberculosis is the most common type of tuberculosis, and it affects 80-85 % of people and can spread to others.

Symptoms

Usually, patients complain of cough and fever for two weeks, lack of appetite, sweating at night, loss of weight and blood in the sputum (hemoptysis). Such patients should be screened for TB, said Dr P M Ramesh, superintendent, Government Hospital of Thoracic Medicine, Sanatorium, Tambaram.

In extrapulmonary TB, site manifestations may occur. For example, if it's central nervous system TB, the patient may get headaches and seizures.

Vulnerable group

People who are malnourished, immunocompromised (like people living with HIV and cancer), prolonged steroids use, diabetes, cardiac ailments, those who have occupational exposure like silicosis and people under dialysis are prone to TB. Very young and elderly people are also susceptible to TB, said Dr Ramesh.

Diagnosis

“Usually pulmonary tuberculosis is easily diagnosed by sampling the sputum. The test is available even in health sub centres. TB is also diagnosed using molecular methods (Genexpert TB test) and it is used to diagnose TB as well as drug resistant TB. The test detects DNA in the TB bacteria. The results will be available in two hours. There are other molecular test methods also, added Dr Ramesh.

Treatment

The treatment for TB is a six months regimen and is available in all government hospitals. For the first two months four drugs will be given and the next four months three drugs will be given. This is for drug sensitive TB. “For drug resistant TB, like multi drug resistant (MDR TB) and extensively drug resistant TB (XDR TB), there are two regimens based on the duration of TB, one is for 9 to 11 months and another is for 18 to 20 months,” Dr Ramesh said.

“If the patient adheres to the treatment, TB can be cured 100 %, but if the regimen is discontinued, they might develop drug resistant TB. So even if the patient is free of symptoms before completing the regimen, they should not stop the tablets, they should complete the course, else it will relapse,” said Dr Ramesh.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: Tuberculosis, a bacterial infection caused by mycobacterium tuberculosis, is an airborne disease. An infected patient can spread it by coughing and if anyone who has poor immunity or comorbidities inhales it will get infected. TB that affects the lungs is called pulmonary TB, but if it affects any other organ it’s called extrapulmonary tuberculosis. It can affect lymph nodes in the neck, chest and abdomen. There are various types of TB like pleural, bone, central nervous system, abdominal, cardiac and genital TB. Among these, pulmonary tuberculosis is the most common type of tuberculosis, and it affects 80-85 % of people and can spread to others. Symptomsgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Usually, patients complain of cough and fever for two weeks, lack of appetite, sweating at night, loss of weight and blood in the sputum (hemoptysis). Such patients should be screened for TB, said Dr P M Ramesh, superintendent, Government Hospital of Thoracic Medicine, Sanatorium, Tambaram. In extrapulmonary TB, site manifestations may occur. For example, if it's central nervous system TB, the patient may get headaches and seizures. Vulnerable group People who are malnourished, immunocompromised (like people living with HIV and cancer), prolonged steroids use, diabetes, cardiac ailments, those who have occupational exposure like silicosis and people under dialysis are prone to TB. Very young and elderly people are also susceptible to TB, said Dr Ramesh. Diagnosis “Usually pulmonary tuberculosis is easily diagnosed by sampling the sputum. The test is available even in health sub centres. TB is also diagnosed using molecular methods (Genexpert TB test) and it is used to diagnose TB as well as drug resistant TB. The test detects DNA in the TB bacteria. The results will be available in two hours. There are other molecular test methods also, added Dr Ramesh. Treatment The treatment for TB is a six months regimen and is available in all government hospitals. For the first two months four drugs will be given and the next four months three drugs will be given. This is for drug sensitive TB. “For drug resistant TB, like multi drug resistant (MDR TB) and extensively drug resistant TB (XDR TB), there are two regimens based on the duration of TB, one is for 9 to 11 months and another is for 18 to 20 months,” Dr Ramesh said. “If the patient adheres to the treatment, TB can be cured 100 %, but if the regimen is discontinued, they might develop drug resistant TB. So even if the patient is free of symptoms before completing the regimen, they should not stop the tablets, they should complete the course, else it will relapse,” said Dr Ramesh. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp