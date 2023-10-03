Home Xplore

Early detection, antibiotics can help fight Leptospirosis

Antibiotics, experts said, administered as soon as possible can cure the disease. Those dealing with polluted and muddy water, can take steps to ensure they are not infected.

Published: 03rd October 2023

Leptospirosis
By Anna Jose
Express News Service

KOCHI:  The approaching monsoon increases the risk of leptospirosis — spread by the bacteria Leptospira. Also referred to as mud fever, pea pickers disease, canicola fever, Weil’s disease, hemorrhagic jaundice, infectious jaundice, swineherd’s disease, swamp fever, and European swamp fever, among others, agricultural workers and cleaning/sanitation works are prone to being infected, says Dr Sreenivasa Kammath, president of the Indian Medical Association, Kochi Chapter. “The bacteria are present in the excreta or urine of animals such as rodent rats. Thus, people working on farmlands or involved in cleaning activities are prone to getting infected,” he added.

CAUSES

Dr Altaf A, an epidemiologist and professor of community medicine at Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram says open or healing wounds allow the bacteria to enter the body from polluted water. “When wounded, injured skin or cracked heels come in direct contact with polluted water, allowing the bacteria to enter the body. Waterlogging, muddy water, etc facilitate its spread,” the doctor added.

PREVENTION

Antibiotics, experts said, administered as soon as possible can cure the disease. Those dealing with polluted and muddy water, can take steps to ensure they are not infected.

Agricultural and estate workers are recommended to take doxycycline once a week for six weeks. Wearing boots and gloves while workings advisable. People with wounds on legs shall refrain from cleaning and agricultural activities until the wound heals.

SYMPTOMS: Initial symptoms Fever Headache Muscle tenderness especially calf and thigh Lower backache.

Symptoms at a later stage: Jaundice Oliguria Bleeding tendency Respiratory distress Cardiac failure, convulsions, and coma

