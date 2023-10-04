Simply Scientifico: The magic of re-cultivating abandoned croplands

Nirad Mudur By

A study led by the National University of Singapore’s Centre for Nature-based Climate Solutions under the Faculty of Science, has found that reusing abandoned croplands could optimize food production at a time when world population is rapidly growing and the demand for food is correspondingly rising. The study, published in the scientific journal Nature Communications, highlights that while agricultural lands are expanding at the cost of natural habitats such as tropical forests, croplands are being abandoned due to factors such as land degradation, institutional and socioeconomic changes, disasters, armed conflict, and urbanization. Globally, the rate of abandonment is about 3.6 million hectares a year — 50 times the size of Singapore. Besides, between 1992 and 2020, abandoned croplands covered 101 million hectares globally.

SPATIAL obstruction

WHEN SCIENCE INTERFERES WITH SCIENCE ITSELF

Science overdone can disrupt science itself. This is becoming a matter of concern. It is happening in the field of astronomy, wherein launching too many low-earth orbit (LEO) satellites is feared to disrupt night sky observations, even interrupting radio astronomy. Now, astronomers from International Astronomical Union (IAU) Centre for the Protection of the Dark and Quiet Sky from Satellite Constellation Interference (CPS) and Imperial College London have assessed the impact of the prototype BlueWalker-3 satellite on ground-based astronomical observations, in a study published in Nature Communications. AST SpaceMobilehad launched BlueWalker-3 into LEO on September 10, 2022.

It was planned as a prototype for a constellation of over a 100 similar satellites to aid mobile communications. Within weeks after its launch, it was found to be among the brightest objects in the night sky. Data over 130 days showed an abrupt increase in brightness, which coincided with the complete unfolding of the antenna array. At 64 square meters, it is the largest commercial antenna system ever deployed in LEO. It was found that radio frequencies transmitted by BlueWalker-3 were close to the frequency bands for radio astronomy, compromising the existing observatory protection from radio interference — which, in turn, compromised ground-based observations of night sky. Researchers are forced to keep track of satellite positions to avoid interference with night sky observations. But a bigger task is mitigating satellite brightness. To do that, they have to mask it to enable observation of the night sky beyond satellites.

