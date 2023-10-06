Google launches Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, but needs to do more to attract Indian consumers

Rakesh Kumar By

Express News Service

US tech giant Google has finally launched the long-awaited Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro in India, priced at Rs 75,999 and Rs 1,06,999, respectively. For the first time, Google has introduced artificial intelligence (AI) at the centre of its Pixel series to provide a more helpful and personal experience. Industry experts have praised this feature, saying it was an effort by Google to establish early leadership in generative AI.

"Pixel 8 and 8 Pro offer incremental hardware and strong software upgrades, with their advanced AI capabilities having the potential to attract tech enthusiasts seeking the latest and most consistent Android experience. Google's move is presumably an effort to claim an early leadership mantle in generative AI," said Prabhu Ram, head of industry intelligence group at CyberMedia Research.

Echoing similar views, Faisal Kawoosa, founder and chief analyst at Techarc, said this edition of the Pixel series was expected to be loaded with AI-enabled features and computing, in addition to its signature camera, among other things. "From a product point of view, these are good additions to the premium Android stable," added Kawoosa.

Notable features

In terms of features, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro have been designed with softer silhouettes, beautiful metal finishes, and 100% recycled aluminum housing. The Pixel 8 boasts a 6.2-inch Actua display, which provides real-world clarity and is 42% brighter than the Pixel 7's display. It features satin metal finishes and a polished glass back, available in Rose, Hazel, and Obsidian colors.

On the other hand, the Pixel 8 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch Super Actua display, which is Google's brightest display yet. It has a matte glass back with a polished aluminum frame and is available in two colours: Bay and Obsidian. Additionally, the Pixel 8 Pro features a new temperature sensor on its back, allowing you to quickly scan an object to get its temperature.

Furthermore, the company has stated that these phones will receive seven years of software updates, including Android OS upgrades, security updates, and regular feature drops.

India a difficult market

Despite its advanced features, Google Pixel has struggled to attract consumers in India. Google introduced Pixel smartphones to the Indian market in 2016 but currently holds less than a 1% market share. Meanwhile, its competitors have strengthened their market positions in the mobile market. According to CyberMedia Research, Google enjoys a 1% market share globally but only a negligible 0.3% market share in India. According to Prabhu Ram, Google's Pixel line remains a niche product and is far from attracting a mainstream consumer base.

Kawoosa believes Google has a lot of work to do, as it has almost no connection with consumers. He points out that awareness and discoverability of the Pixel brand are very low. Therefore, Google needs to make a serious effort to establish itself in the Indian market, he says. This includes improving its channel presence, enhancing service standards to meet industry benchmarks, and selecting more appropriate online partners, he adds. Currently, Flipkart may not be the best fit for its target audience, which is primarily found on Amazon. “Merely having a good product won't be enough for Google to succeed in India; it needs to create a comprehensive brand strategy to establish Pixel as a significant brand in the Indian market,” said Kawoosa.



Box item

Pixel 8 Pro

Pixel 8 Pro is priced at Rs 106,999

It's available in Bay and Obsidian colours

The device has the new Google Tensor G3 processor, bringing Google AI to help you accomplish more throughout your day

The company claims that its Pixel 8 Pro camera system includes fully upgraded pro-level cameras for better low-light photos, sharper selfies, and Pixel's best zoom and video yet

Pixel 8

Pixel 8 is priced at Rs 75,999. It's available in Hazel, Rose, and Obsidian. Equipped with the Google Tensor G3 processor, Pixel 8 boasts the most powerful chip in the Pixel series, bringing the latest in Google AI to the Pixel 8 phones. The company claims that the upgraded rear Pixel 8 camera features advanced image processing to reveal vivid colours and striking details in almost any lighting conditions. With the addition of Macro Focus, even the smallest subjects can be transformed into spectacular images

