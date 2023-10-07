Deficit monsoon could hit India's depleting food stock

Jitendra Choubey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The yo-yo Southwest monsoon recently ended but not before it wreaked havoc in a few states in the North. The total deficit recorded by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) for the Southwest monsoon was nearly 6% less than the long period average (LPA) — 820 mm as against the LPA of 868.6 mm.

It was the first time in the last five years that India received deficit monsoon. The last deficit monsoon was in 2018. (Table 1). Its impact was quite visible on Indian agriculture as the gross acreage of sowing of major food crops like pulses and oilseeds came down.

This year’s Southwest monsoon came under the shadow of an El Nino, which occurs due to changes in the surface temperature of the Pacific Ocean, and weakens the Indian monsoon. Of the 16 El Nino years since 1951, 10 of them resulted in deficit monsoon in the country (see box).

Besides El Nino, other climatic conditions were too unfavourable for the Southwest monsoon. At the end of May, very severe cyclonic storm Biporjoy over east-central Arabian Sea, weakened and delayed the monsoon’s onset. The monsoon finally arrived on June 8 instead of June 1. Biporjoy took away moisture and weakened the monsoon.

The monsoon wind’s progress, too, was quite slow. It was stuck for days in southern India and East India, which led to large-scale deficit rainfall across the country. The monsoon then hit Delhi and Mumbai almost simultaneously after 62 years. In Delhi, it arrived two days early while it was late by 13 days in Mumbai.

June had a 9% deficit followed by 13% surplus rainfall in July. (Table 2) However, August was the driest in recorded history of the IMD since 1901. It had a deficit of 36%. But September ended with 13% surplus. Out of the total 36 meteorological subdivisions, three subdivisions constituting 9% of the total area of the country received excess, 26 subdivisions received normal rainfall (73% of the total area) and seven subdivisions (18% of the total area) received deficient season rainfall. These seven subdivisions which got deficient rainfall are Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, East UP, South interior Karnataka and Kerala. IMD Director General Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said major factors like positive Indian Ocean Dipole and favourable Madden Julian Oscillation neutralised the El Nino impact.

Food stock crisis

Deficit and uneven monsoon is bad news for Indian agriculture. Around 50% of the country’s workforce is directly engaged in farming. Besides, more than 52% of the country’s agricultural land is rainfed. A below normal rainfall would directly impact its productivity. The Standard Precipitation Index, which is the IMD’s drought monitoring tool, showed that more than half the country was going through drought-like conditions at the end of the Southwest monsoon.

Large temporal variations in rain caused extreme drought-like conditions in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Kerala. Deficit rainfall in Karnataka also triggered a duel with Tamil Nadu over the equitable sharing of the Cauvery’s water.

The overall kharif crop sowing area increased by 2.36% over the previous year. The bulk of the sowing was of paddy and sugarcane. But the acreage of major nutritious crops like pulses and oilseeds was down by 5.49% and 3.16% respectively compared to last year. Like the previous year, the production of pulses dipped – a major worry for consumers as well as the government in an election year. (Table 4)

Also, India’s food stock is on shaky ground. The production and procurement of wheat for buffer stock is way below normal. Its lesser production led to an increase in wheat price to Rs 2,700 a quintal at the wholesale market while the minimum support price was Rs 2,125 per quintal.

Experts feel the deficit monsoon could further reduce the production of kharif crops and consequently push up food inflation. The government has already slapped an export ban on non-basmati, broken rice, and imposed a 20% duty on export of par-boiled rice. Similarly, it has also imposed stock limits on pulses, sugar and extended its ban on export of wheat to ensure supply and control food inflation.

NEW DELHI: The yo-yo Southwest monsoon recently ended but not before it wreaked havoc in a few states in the North. The total deficit recorded by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) for the Southwest monsoon was nearly 6% less than the long period average (LPA) — 820 mm as against the LPA of 868.6 mm. It was the first time in the last five years that India received deficit monsoon. The last deficit monsoon was in 2018. (Table 1). Its impact was quite visible on Indian agriculture as the gross acreage of sowing of major food crops like pulses and oilseeds came down. This year’s Southwest monsoon came under the shadow of an El Nino, which occurs due to changes in the surface temperature of the Pacific Ocean, and weakens the Indian monsoon. Of the 16 El Nino years since 1951, 10 of them resulted in deficit monsoon in the country (see box).googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Besides El Nino, other climatic conditions were too unfavourable for the Southwest monsoon. At the end of May, very severe cyclonic storm Biporjoy over east-central Arabian Sea, weakened and delayed the monsoon’s onset. The monsoon finally arrived on June 8 instead of June 1. Biporjoy took away moisture and weakened the monsoon. The monsoon wind’s progress, too, was quite slow. It was stuck for days in southern India and East India, which led to large-scale deficit rainfall across the country. The monsoon then hit Delhi and Mumbai almost simultaneously after 62 years. In Delhi, it arrived two days early while it was late by 13 days in Mumbai. June had a 9% deficit followed by 13% surplus rainfall in July. (Table 2) However, August was the driest in recorded history of the IMD since 1901. It had a deficit of 36%. But September ended with 13% surplus. Out of the total 36 meteorological subdivisions, three subdivisions constituting 9% of the total area of the country received excess, 26 subdivisions received normal rainfall (73% of the total area) and seven subdivisions (18% of the total area) received deficient season rainfall. These seven subdivisions which got deficient rainfall are Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, East UP, South interior Karnataka and Kerala. IMD Director General Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said major factors like positive Indian Ocean Dipole and favourable Madden Julian Oscillation neutralised the El Nino impact. Food stock crisis Deficit and uneven monsoon is bad news for Indian agriculture. Around 50% of the country’s workforce is directly engaged in farming. Besides, more than 52% of the country’s agricultural land is rainfed. A below normal rainfall would directly impact its productivity. The Standard Precipitation Index, which is the IMD’s drought monitoring tool, showed that more than half the country was going through drought-like conditions at the end of the Southwest monsoon. Large temporal variations in rain caused extreme drought-like conditions in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Kerala. Deficit rainfall in Karnataka also triggered a duel with Tamil Nadu over the equitable sharing of the Cauvery’s water. The overall kharif crop sowing area increased by 2.36% over the previous year. The bulk of the sowing was of paddy and sugarcane. But the acreage of major nutritious crops like pulses and oilseeds was down by 5.49% and 3.16% respectively compared to last year. Like the previous year, the production of pulses dipped – a major worry for consumers as well as the government in an election year. (Table 4) Also, India’s food stock is on shaky ground. The production and procurement of wheat for buffer stock is way below normal. Its lesser production led to an increase in wheat price to Rs 2,700 a quintal at the wholesale market while the minimum support price was Rs 2,125 per quintal. Experts feel the deficit monsoon could further reduce the production of kharif crops and consequently push up food inflation. The government has already slapped an export ban on non-basmati, broken rice, and imposed a 20% duty on export of par-boiled rice. Similarly, it has also imposed stock limits on pulses, sugar and extended its ban on export of wheat to ensure supply and control food inflation.