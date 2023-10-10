Alopecia: Quit stressing to prevent hair loss

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Alopecia is excessive hair loss in a particular area or throughout the scalp or the body. While there are two types of alopecia - scarring and non-scarring - scarring alopecia is not treatable. In most of the cases, it is asymptomatic, while in some cases the hair will start falling suddenly, and in very rare cases the symptoms will include itching, inflammation in the scalp or sometimes in the body.

The disease could be triggered due to infections, genetics, nutritional, hormonal, connective tissue disorders, dyeing hair with colour, using medicated shampoos, injectable hormones, sexually transmitted diseases and others. In hormonal, hypothyroid and hormones induced during pregnancy can cause hair loss. Infections could be due to viral, bacterial and fungal diseases.

Stress is also another reason for hair loss. “We also see a lot of cases of hair loss after Covid-19 infection. For some people, the hair will grow back in three to six months and in some cases, it might take a year or longer. There are many studies on this,” said Dr V Anandan, Head of Dermatology Venereology and Leprosy (DVL) Department, Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, Chennai.

The line of treatment depends on the underlying cause. “If it is due to infection, it should be treated. For hormonal imbalance, hormone replacement should be done. If all these cannot be done, then hair transplant should be done. In most cases, medical treatment will be helpful,” Anandan said. Treatment options include UV light treatment, platelet rich plasma therapy among others.

Signs and symptoms

Gradual thinning on top of head: The most common type of hair loss, affecting people as they age. In men, hair often begins to recede at the hairline on the forehead. Women typically have a broadening of the part in their hair

Circular or patchy bald spots: Hair fall will be in circular or patchy bald spots on the scalp, beard or eyebrows. The skin may become itchy or painful before the hair falls out

Sudden loosening of hair: A physical or emotional shock can cause hair to loosen. Handfuls of hair may come out when combing or washing your hair or even after gentle tugging. This usually causes overall hair thinning but is temporary

Full-body hair loss: Some conditions and medical treatments, such as chemotherapy for cancer, can result in the loss of hair all over your body. The hair usually grows back

Patches of scaling over the scalp: A sign of ringworm and may be accompanied by broken hair, redness, swelling and at times oozing

Diagnosis

Blood test to help uncover medical conditions that can cause hair loss

Pull test: Several dozen hairs is gently pulled to see how many come out. This helps determine the stage of the shedding process

Scalp biopsy: This can help determine whether an infection is causing hair loss

Light microscopy: Microscopy helps uncover possible disorders of the hair shaft

