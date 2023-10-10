Myth Busting: G Sushma busts myths on drinking coffee

Renuka Kalpana By

Express News Service

Myth: Coffee causes insomnia

Fact: It is essential to keep in mind that moderation is the key when enjoying caffeine beverages. The effects of caffeine can be felt as soon as 15 minutes after consumption, with peak levels typically occurring approximately after an hour. Even six hours after consumption, around half the caffeine may still be present in your system. Coffee doesn’t induce insomnia, instead, it helps keep you awake and alert during the day.

Myth: Coffee has no health benefits

Fact: Coffee can have various health benefits when consumed in moderation. It is a source of antioxidants and has been associated with potential protective effects against certain diseases, such as Parkinson’s disease, type 2 diabetes and some types of cancer.

Myth: Coffee helps in losing weight

Fact: While coffee can temporarily suppress appetite and increase metabolism due to its caffeine content, relying solely on coffee for weight loss is not a healthy or sustainable approach. Weight loss depends on a balanced diet and regular physical activity.

Myth: Coffee helps one sober up

Fact: Coffee does contain caffeine, which is a mild stimulant and can lead to physical dependence in some individuals. However, it is not highly addictive compared to nicotine or opioids. Additionally, coffee does not sober you up if you’ve consumed alcohol. It may make you feel more alert temporarily but does not reduce the effects of the alcohol in your system.

