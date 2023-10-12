Home Xplore

5 Instagrammable places to visit in Rajasthan

In the age of Instagram, Rajasthan has become a hotspot for photogenic locations

By Express News Service

The state has several picturesque and photogenic destinations that are Instagrammable

Rajasthan, a prominent heritage state, also known as the Land of Kings, has long been a magnet for travellers seeking the perfect blend of history, culture, and beauty.

But in the age of Instagram, Rajasthan has taken on a new role as a hotspot for the most picturesque and photogenic destinations that are a mix of both age-old elegance and contemporary influence. From the bygone palaces of Udaipur to the majestic forts of Jaipur, here are the top 5 most Instagrammable places to visit in Rajasthan.

Gogunda Palace, Udaipur: A remarkable landmark near Udaipur with a rich history from the times of Maharana Pratap is the Gogunda Palace. Located about 40 km from Udaipur, the Palace-turned-hotel is gaining popularity among discerning travellers from both India and overseas. This charming 16th-century palace has been beautifully restored to its former glory, offering a glimpse into Rajasthan’s regal past.

Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur: Umaid Bhawan Palace, a masterpiece of Indo-Saracenic architecture, is a true Instagram sensation in Jodhpur. The palace’s golden-yellow sandstone facade and expansive gardens provide endless photo opportunities. Inside, its regal interiors, vintage car collection, and luxurious suites are sure to leave a lasting impression, that one would love to boast about on the ‘Gram.

Samode Haveli, Jaipur: Samode Haveli is a lesser-known treasure for Instagrammers is nestled in the heart of Jaipur. This 18th-century mansion-turned-boutique hotel displays old-world charm at every touchpoint. Its courtyards, frescoed walls, and lush gardens create a charming backdrop for photographs that transport you back in time.

Narendra Bhawan, Bikaner: Narendra Bhawan, a former residence of the last reigning Maharaja of Bikaner, is a testament to the city’s regal heritage. This luxurious hotel offers Instagram-worthy experiences at every turn, from its art-deco interiors to its rooftop pool with panoramic desert views.

Neemrana Fort-Palace, Neemrana: Neemrana, a town in Alwar district, is famous for the Neemrana Fort-Palace, a 15th-century property that’s been restored to retain its former grandeur. Its tiered gardens, intricate architecture, and rustic charm make it a photographer’s dream. A dip in the pool overlooking the Aravalli Hills is a must for the ultimate Instagram shot.

