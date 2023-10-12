Home Xplore

India ranks second in list of most popular tourist destinations

As per a research conducted by the agency Bounce, India had over 14.78 lakh total searches, only behind the Maldives, which had 24.57 lakh Google searches.

Published: 12th October 2023 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2023 11:38 AM

By Express News Service

While Maldives has been voted the most popular destination among tourists, the second-most popular destination is none other than India!

The third in the list is Singapore, with 12.24 lakh Google searches. The data shared was collected over the course of one year. Costa Rica came fourth with a little over 10.67 lakh searches, while Mexico came next with 10.59 lakh searches. Japan was next in the list with 10.51 lakh Google searches.

The seventh most searched tourist destination in the world was Jamaica with just under 10.22 lakh searches. Greece, Bahamas and Australia filled out the top 10 with 9.98 lakh searches, 9.57 lakh searches and 8.67 lakh Google searches, respectively.

All these three countries are popular for the stunning landscapes and the amazing views they offer. While Maldives is a honeymoon destination, India has a more diverse set of destinations for tourists, like beaches, historic monuments like the Taj Mahal and Qutub Minar, temples, valleys, and mountainous retreats, among several others. Singapore, though is popular among tourists for its futuristic attractions and luxury hotels, which are present aplenty.

