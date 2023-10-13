Software firm embedUR to tap rising demand for edge computing

Vaitheeswaran B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Embedded software firm embedUR Systems plans to expand its operations in Chennai focusing on TinyML, edge computing, connectivity, and cyber security-based capabilities, apart from its core business of networking and IoT (Internet of Things)applications.

Embedded software engineering is writing software for non-traditional computers. Typically, it links various devices with applications in medical devices, consumer electronics, and automobiles, among other areas.m

Rajesh C Subramaniam, founder of embedUR, said the demand for edge computing, where the data is processed and analysed on-device, is increasing in crucial areas such as medical devices and automobile components.

“Today, anything goes to the phone and to the cloud. Imagine if it all could be done without sending any data to the cloud, which is where the security issue comes in. It can save the time lag that happens in computing and exposure, especially in the embedded devices,” he said. If a medical badge communicating to the cloud goes down, that’s a disaster, he added.

“The amount of processing that can be introduced into the small chips is going to be tremendous in the next few years that would have been unimaginable a few years back,” he said.

However, its affordability and adaptability are important, he stressed. The company focuses on applications in the healthcare and automotive sectors and plans to invest Rs 100 crore in a year and Rs 500 crore over five years. It also plans to increase its headcount from 350 to 500.

Subramaniam said the trend of original equipment manufacturers procuring the hardware and partnering with embedded software firms to save cost is on the rise and consequently witnessing demand.

“Buyers in electronic devices are cutting the middle layer and working with hardware and software players, as they want to increase profitability and build value to their products. So they’re partnering with embedded software firms. This allows companies to buy chips from different vendors,” he added.

