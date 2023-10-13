Home Xplore

Startup embedUR to tap rising demand for edge computing

Rajesh C Subramaniam said the demand for edge computing, where the data is processed and analysed on-device, is increasing in crucial areas such as medical devices and automobile components.

Published: 13th October 2023 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2023 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

digital, online classes

Image used for representational purpose.

By Vaitheeswaran B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Embedded software firm embedUR Systems plans to expand its operations in Chennai focusing on TinyML, edge computing, connectivity, and cyber security-based capabilities, apart from its core business of networking and  IoT (Internet of Things)applications.

Embedded software engineering is writing software for non-traditional computers. Typically, it links various devices with applications in medical devices, consumer electronics, and automobiles, among other areas.m

Rajesh C Subramaniam, founder of embedUR, said the demand for edge computing, where the data is processed and analysed on-device, is increasing in crucial areas such as medical devices and automobile components.

“Today, anything goes to the phone and to the cloud. Imagine if it all could be done without sending any data to the cloud, which is where the security issue comes in. It can save the time lag that happens in computing and exposure, especially in the embedded devices,” he said. If a medical badge communicating to the cloud goes down, that’s a disaster, he added.

“The amount of processing that can be introduced into the small chips is going to be tremendous in the next few years that would have been unimaginable a few years back,” he said.

However, its affordability and adaptability are important, he stressed. The company focuses on applications in the healthcare and automotive sectors and plans to invest Rs 100 crore in a year and Rs 500 crore over five years. It also plans to increase its headcount from 350 to 500.

Subramaniam said the trend of original equipment manufacturers procuring the hardware and partnering with embedded software firms to save cost is on the rise and consequently witnessing demand.

“Buyers in electronic devices are cutting the middle layer and working with hardware and software players, as they want to increase profitability and build value to their products. So they’re partnering with embedded software firms. This allows companies to buy chips from different vendors,” he added.

 Established in 2004, this bootstrapped startup works with CISCO, Qualcomm, Juniper Networks, and HP.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
embedUR Systems Chennai TinyML ​Rajesh C Subramaniam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp