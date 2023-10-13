Tokenising cards for safer transactions

By Express News Service

Recently, Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das proposed to introduce a Card-on-File Tokenization (CoFT) facility at the issuer-bank level.

RBI introduced CoFT in September 2021 and began implementation on October 1, 2022. Das said such a facility at the issuer bank-level will enhance convenience for cardholders to get tokens created and linked to their existing accounts with various e-commerce applications.

Tokenisation means no merchant will be allowed to save actual credit or debit card details such as card number, CVV, date of expiry, etc. Merchants will have to delete all existing stored details. One can transact online using unique ‘tokens’ instead of card details.

How does it work?

Tokenisation replaces actual card details with a 16-digit code, which is a unique combination of the card, the merchant or entity accepting the token, and the device on which the payment is made.

The purpose of tokenisation is to make the transaction safer by not sharing sensitive card details with the merchant. Card details can be tokenised by going to the merchant website or app. The merchant will forward the request to the card network, with the consent of the card issuer, and will issue a 16-digit token. One can also tokenise the card whose details are already saved with the merchant outlet. Tokenisation is allowed on mobile phones, tablets, laptops, desktops, wearables (wristwatches, bands, etc), and Internet of Things devices for contactless card transactions and payments through QR codes, apps etc.

Once your credit card is tokenised, the merchant will store a unique token instead of your actual card number. This token will be used to initiate online payments, and you will be able to identify your card number with the last 4 digits and bank name. To complete the payment, you will need to enter a one-time password just as you do now. The tokenisation of cards is not mandatory, and offline transactions do not require tokenisation.

Deleting tokens

You can delete a token by directly going to the merchant’s website/app and deleting the card associated with the token from your payment preferences. The deletion can also be requested through the card issuer. Once deleted, the cardholder would need to tokenise again to save payment credentials.

