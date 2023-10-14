Humanity more vulnerable to moist heat stress than thought

Usha Peri By

VIZAG: Life would become a living hell for a whopping 2.2 billion people living in the Indus River Valley area in northern India and east Pakistan if global temperatures were to rise by 2°C above pre-industrial levels, a new study has warned. For context, Earth’s temperature has already gone up by 1.15°C.

The research published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences predicts substantial jumps in annual hot hours — periods when the combination of soaring temperatures and high humidity renders the human body incapable of cooling itself effectively — if global warming continues unchecked.

Why is the combo of heat waves and high humidity a worry? It’s because it reduces air’s capacity to absorb excess moisture, limiting the body’s ability to evaporate sweat effectively. It not only affects the body’s ability to cool down but also impacts the moisture content of infrastructure, including evaporative coolers.

The researchers conducted a first-of-its-kind lab test based on global temperature increases ranging from 1.5-4°C, which represents the worst-case scenario. It allowed them to pinpoint areas where warming would lead to heat and humidity levels surpassing human tolerance. The researchers found that humanity is more vulnerable to moist heat stress than previously thought.

A wet-bulb temperature (temperature indicated by a moistened thermometer bulb exposed to airflow) of 35°C is the theoretical cap on human abilities to biologically thermoregulate. However, the study revealed that even at an average wet-bulb temperature of 30.55°C, young and healthy individuals struggle to perform simple daily activities. It makes lives difficult for older individuals and those with preexisting health conditions, particularly in developing countries where access to air-conditioned or cooled environments is far from guaranteed. Under these conditions, even basic outdoor activities would become nearly impossible.

“These regions are often characterised by lower-to-middle-income countries. While technological solutions like air conditioning offer some respite, they come with their own environmental drawbacks and cannot provide a comprehensive solution. Furthermore, individuals who lack access to cooling systems may suffer disproportionately,” the study stated.

The core issue here is the body’s ability to cool itself through sweat evaporation, which depends on the air’s humidity and its capacity to absorb water vapour. High temperatures combined with high humidity create a significantly greater risk of overheating for humans. According to the study, at 1.5°C of global warming, Delhi will experience 16 hours of annual hot hours, Kolkata will have 10.2 though Chennai will be comfortably placed at 0.04 (see table). In the worst case scenario at 4°C, Delhi is estimated to record a staggering 556.9 hot hours, Kolkata 548.5, Chennai 94 and Mumbai 55.4.

The scientists stressed the importance of making big cuts in greenhouse gas emissions, especially the kind that comes from burning fossil fuels like coal and oil. “If we do not make these changes, it is the countries with average and lower incomes that will feel the worst effects,” the scientists warned.

