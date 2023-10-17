Home Xplore

Published: 17th October 2023

‘Studies have shown migraine is linked to cardiac problems’

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Migraine is a type of recurring headache that is often accompanied by other symptoms. These headaches are typically pulsating or throbbing in nature and tend to affect one side of the head, although they can sometimes occur on both sides. Migraines can be extremely debilitating and disruptive to daily life for those experiencing it.

It is often accompanied by other symptoms, such as nausea, vomiting and sensitivity to light and sound. Migraine attacks can last for hours or even days.

It is more common in women than men, and it typically begins in adolescence or early adulthood. Sometimes the migraine could be indicative of a serious underlying health issue.

“Recent studies have shown migraine is linked to cardiac problems. A recent study indicates that individuals experiencing migraines have approximately twice the likelihood of developing heart attacks or heart rhythm disorders, such as atrial fibrillation and atrial flutter,” said Dr Krishnasree KS, associate consultant, department of neurology, KIMS Health, Thiruvananthapuram. Migraine is a challenging condition, but it is possible to live a full and productive life with it.

