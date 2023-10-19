Celebrating Dussehra with a difference at Kullu

By Express News Service

The countdown has begun for the world-famous Kullu Dussehra celebrations that are believed to have started in the 17th century when the ruler, Raja Jagat Singh, installed an idol of Lord Raghunath to remove a curse and seek his blessings.

Kullu Dussehra celebrations — which begin on Vijaya Dashami, the day Dussehra ends in the rest of the country — lasts for a week. This time, the festivities, an amalgamation of Hindu and local pahari traditions, are being held from October 24 to 30.

Organisers said that this time there will be a departure from tradition. For the first time apart from the annual Rath Yatra that is taken out throughout Kullu town, there will also be a colourful carnival and magnificent tableaux showcasing the traditions and culture of the region. However, the annual Rath Yatra which is a time-honoured tradition will still be held with the same fervour and pomp and show with which it has always been held.

Each year, Lord Raghunath’s idol is placed on a beautifully-decorated chariot and then there is a grand procession in which the chariot is taken on a yatra throughout Kullu town amid the mandatory presence of the erstwhile Kullu royal family. Also visitors will get an opportunity to witness the spiritual significance of lalhri, a traditional dance that’s very popular.

As per the programme, the Rath Yatra that is a gathering of nearly 300 deities from across the Valley of Gods, will be carried out on the first day i.e. October 24.

This will be followed by a cultural parade on October 25, the lalhri dance on October 29 and the Kullu Carnival with tableaux exhibiting the traditions and culture of the region, on October 30.

The week-long festivities in Kullu, which attract an estimated four to five lakh tourists and many researchers from across the globe, are also a culinary adventure. Visitors will be able to savour the rich repast of local delicacies reflecting unique Himalayan culinary traditions and flavours.

Besides, local handicrafts and artifacts like handcrafted blankets, intricate pattu-pattis, exquisite wooden crafts, shingli-mingli, kadu, patish, and more, will showcase the cultural heritage of the region.

Local legislator Sunder Singh Thakur, who is the chairman of the International Kullu Dussehra Festival Organising Committee, said that the festival is a major attraction for which cultural troupes from over 20 countries have been invited.

