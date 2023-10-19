Discover Old Delhi through food

Alwin Benjamin Soji By

You will rarely come across anyone who travels to the North of the country and not think about spending at least a couple of days in Delhi. And this does not come as a surprise since there is so much to explore in the city — shopping, visiting various historical monuments and most of all, exploring the diverse street food. Now, any food trail in Delhi will always be incomplete without heading to Old Delhi or Purani Dilli, as it is still affectionately known. If bazaars, shopping and most importantly, good food is what tickles your interest, then old fortified city is home to some of the most iconic eateries in the country. If you are someone who has not been to Old Delhi for its food but plans to do so, read on for a food trail you will not regret. We present to you the Beginners Food Trail of Old Delhi — the best way to start your journey into this culinary paradise.

Natraj Dahi Bhalla Corner, Chandni Chowk

An early morning breakfast at Old Delhi is always a calm affair. Seeing the deserted lanes, which are usually chaotic and having mouth-watering food is an experience in itself. You can start off from the area around the Jama Masjid, where you will come across multiple spots serving hot puris along with sabzi and halwa. That combination already seems delicious, no? Following this hearty-start, your next stop should be the famous Paranthe Wali Gali in Chandni Chowk. Hop on a nearby tuk-tuk and they will drop you off at the right spot. Everyone knows it, fret not. Pandit Gaya Prasad shifted to Delhi from Agra in search of a better life. He opened a single shop selling hot paranthas. The bread became so popular that his family members started helping him and eventually the place came to be known as Paranthe Wali Gali. You can try various varieties of paranthes such as karela parantha, dal aloo parantha, lemon parantha, mewa parantha and lots more at the Baburam Paranthewala in Paranthe Wali Gali.

The next spot is just around 300 metres away. It’s Natraj Dahi Bhalla. Operating since 1940, the shop only sells two items — Aloo Tikki (deep fried potato cutlets served with tangy sauce) and Dahi Bhalle (ground lentil balls served with curd). The dahi bhalla is fluffy and served with red tamarind chutney. A walk of another 300 metres and you arrive at your next destination — Old Famous Jalebi Wala. Opened in 1884, the eatery is known for serving hot piping and crispy jalebis. What makes them different is the use of pure desi ghee and khandsari sugar syrup and that’s what makes people come back again and again.

Shahi Tukda at Cool Point Shahi Tukda

By now, it will be time for lunch and we would suggest you head to Kake Di Hatti. Situated roughly around 1.2 kilometres away from the Jalebi Wala, it is one of Delhi’s most iconic restaurants since 1942. They specialise in a variety of naans like Palak Paneer and Corn Naan, Stuffed Chur Chur Naan, Chocolate Naan and lots more. You can pair these naans with delicacies like Amritsari Tawa Paneer, Paneer Butter Masala, Dal Makhani, Dal Tadka and more. This vegetarian foodie destination is a must try during your visit. Following this hearty meal, you don’t have to look far for dessert. Just next door is Giani’s Di Hatti, operating since 1956. If there is one dessert we would recommend without an inch of doubt, it will be their Rabri Falooda. Sprinkled with crunchy nuts, its first bite is enough to win you over.

We know, by this time, you won’t be left with an inch of space in your tummy, but in case, just in case, you still have some room, Cool Point Shahi Tukda near Jama Masjid is a must visit. You will have to get on a tuk-tuk for this because the place is about a couple of kilometres from Gian’s Di Hatti. The place specialises in Mughlai desserts, so Shahi Tukda, Kheer, Badam Milk and Rabri are their offerings, along with a couple of flavours of ice-creams. Pair the shahi tukda with a scoop of vanilla ice-cream and you will instantly fall in love with it. The contrasting temperatures complement each other perfectly.

By this time, you will have covered some of the most iconic spots in Old Delhi and probably made your decision if it was worth it. You can head back home or if you are still left with some energy, feel free to go around and do some shopping. We have heard Old Delhi has some of the best shops selling local perfumes, attars.

