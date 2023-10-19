Soaking in the Bengali flavour when out of Bengal
By celebrating Pujo, of course! Romal Laisram lists the best pandal experiences across Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi and Hyderabad that one ought to visit this festive season, during one of your travels.
While Kolkata is absolutely abuzz right now with pandals outdoing each other — that come alive this Pujo season — many other Indian cities aren’t too far behind, with each of their own unique twists.
BENGALURU
The city is now home to over 13 lakh Bengalis and therefore the number of pandals have substantially increased over the years. With whole localities being named after Bengali litterateurs including Rabindranath Tagore — RT Nagar, it’s no surprise that Pujo bhogs and pandal hopping are now very popular seasonal pastimes in the city. Here are the five most popular pandals that you can visit during the five-day festivities:
- Bengalee Association, Ulsoor
- Sarathi Socio-Cultural Trust, Koramangala
- Socio Cultural Association, Indiranagar
- Barsha Bengali Association, Haralur
- Sanskritik Bengali Association Bangalore, Jaya Prakash Nagar
CHENNAI
Madras has never been known as a centre for Bengalis and the population is still estimated to be below a lakh. This, however, does not mean the city shies away from celebrating the arrival of Uma every single year. The local Bangla-speaking population, however, draw a close connection to Tamil Nadu, thanks to the strong ties established many years ago by Swami Vivekananda, who was originally from Kolkata. Chennai celebrates the Devi in these five prominent pandals:
- The Bengal Association, T Nagar
- Dakshini Society, Anna Nagar
- Dakshin Chennai Prabasi Cultural Association, Navalur
- South Madras Cultural Association, Thiruvanmiyur
- Madras Kali Bari, West Mambalam
DELHI
If the capital city’s Bengali population could secede Chittaranjan Park as a separate city in itself, they would! Jokes apart, the population of Bengalis in Delhi is easily over 20 lakh and those that cannot go back home to West Bengal for Pujo, make the most of the city’s offerings and revel in dhaker baddi and dhunuchi naach to their heart’s content. Pandal hopping has become a reality in Delhi over the last few decades and one can even say that it is the best experience after Kolkata, though we must admit, it’s no match. If in Delhi, here’s where you need to head for some pure Pujo indulgences.
- Chittaranjan Park Kalibari
- Mela Ground, CR Park
- Kashmiri Gate, Old Delhi
- Kali Bari, Mayur Vihar
- Matri Mandir Samity, Safdarjung Enclave
HYDERABAD
The Nizam’s city has seen an influx of Bengalis over the last few years and the current estimates are close to five lakh proud probashis. With a close cultural connection owing to Sarojini Naidu (née Chattopadhyay) and how she called this city her second home, it isn’t surprising that Hyderabad also joins in the yearly festivities with aplomb and fervour. The five pandals below are must-visits if you love all things ‘bong.’
- Bangiya Sanskritik Sangha, Secunderabad
- Hyderabad Kalibari, Sainikpuri
- Hyderabad Bangalee Samity, Himayath Nagar
- Utsab Cultural Association, Gachibowli
- Prabashi Socio Cultural Association, Nizampet